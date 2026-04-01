Two Top Prospects Face off at Huntington Park

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Two of the games brightest young prospects are squaring off during Opening Week at Huntington Park. On Tuesday, in front of a huge Opening Night crowd of 8,106, Travis Bazzana (MLB #18 prospect) and the Columbus Clippers defeated Konnor Griffin (MLB #1 prospect) and Indianapolis, 3-1. Like every Tuesday, it was Dime-A-Dog Night, and Clippers fans celebrated to the tune of 13,722 hot dogs!

Indianapolis struck first with a run in the top of the 2nd, but the Clippers answered right back, tying the game 1-1 thanks to a Dom Nuñez sacrifice fly.

Another highly rated prospect, catcher Cooper Ingle, gave Columbus the lead with a two-run single in the 4th.

Lefty Logan Allen (1-0) was the winning pitcher on the strength of 5.0 innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts. Rehabbing big leaguer Hunter Gaddis, Tommy Mace, Codi Heuer, and Tanner Burns combined to keep Indianapolis off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Burns notched the save for the ClipShow.

Columbus improves to 3-1 on the 2026 season, while Indianapolis falls to 0-4. The two teams meet again Wednesday, when fans can get into the ballpark for just $5!







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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