IronPigs Start 4-0 for First Time in Franchise History with Third Straight One-Run Win

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Durham, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-0) snagged a 4-3 series opening win from the Durham Bulls (0-4), earning them the first 4-0 start in franchise history, on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The win was also the 'Pigs third consecutive one-run victory.

A trio of walks in the first inning helped the 'Pigs strike first. Pedro León and Felix Reyes each drew free passes to start the game and a Carter Kieboom single brought home León with the game's first run. A Caleb Ricketts double then scored Reyes to make it 2-0.

Durham got a run back in the second on a Logan Davidson RBI double, but that was the only damage Jean Cabrera allowed all game. In his Triple-A debut, Cabrera allowed just that one run in 4.2 innings on five hits and a walk, striking out five.

RBI doubles for Christian Cairo (in the third) and Liover Peguero (in the fifth) stretched the IronPigs lead to 4-1.

Durham scratched out a run with a Dom Keegan RBI single in the sixth, but Trevor Richards (1-0) worked two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, striking out four, to stem the tide and earn the win

Seth Johnson (S, 1) did allow a run in the ninth, but stranded runners at the corners by striking out Victor Mesa Jr. to end the game.

K.C. Hunt (0-1) took the loss for Durham, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks in 2.1 innings in his start.

The 'Pigs will go for 5-0 on Wednesday, April 1 as Bryse Wilson is opposed by Jesse Scholtens with first pitch at 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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