Stellar Space Cowboys Pitching Holds Back Jumbo Shrimp

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped the series opener to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-2 Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Sugar Land (3-1) held a 3-2 lead until the ninth inning, when solo home runs from Collin Price (1) and Taylor Trammell (1) off Jacksonville (1-3) reliever Tyler Zuber boosted the Space Cowboys' lead to 5-2 and put the game out of reach.

Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Ryan Gusto (L, 0-1) earned the loss despite allowing just three runs over five innings while striking out seven.

Sugar Land's first offensive breakthrough arrived in the away fourth when Cavan Biggio singled to lead off the inning and came around to score on Riley Unroe's RBI double.

Following a Trammell leadoff walk in the top of the fifth, CJ Alexander (2) launched a two-run home run to right field to boost the Space Cowboys lead to 3-0.

Space Cowboys starter Miguel Ullola (W, 1-0) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before yielding his only hit to Andrew Pintaron a two-out single. Deyvison De Los Santos (2) crushed a two-run longball one batter later off Sugar Land reliever Jose Fleury to bring the score to 3-2.

Jacksonville was held to just two hits and failed to record a hit across the game's final three frames. Jayden Murray slammed the door on the Jumbo Shrimp in the ninth by forcing Joe Mack into a flyout, striking out Kemp Alderman and inducing a foul out from Nathan Martorella.

The series continues Wednesday in Jacksonville with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Jumbo Shrimp southpaw Dax Fulton (0-1, 54.00 ERA) starts on the mound. Fulton tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Rochester Red Wings last Saturday, earning the loss while allowing three hits, one walk and four earned runs. He starts opposite Space Cowboys right-hander Jason Alexander (0-1, 10.13 ERA). Alexander was Sugar Land's opening day starter and allowed three earned runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts across 2.2 innings last Friday against Round Rock.

Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

The gates open at 11:00 a.m. at VyStar Ballpark and fans can enjoy Yuengling Business Person Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric. Choose the game, click on your dugout or field reserve seat, and the "business person special" option will pop up! Dugout Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $33.50 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $24.50 Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $22.50 Note: Drink can be Yuengling, soda, or water! Come out for some silly jokes and pranks at today's game for April Fool's Day.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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