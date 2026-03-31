Bats Continue Homestand with Series against Iowa

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats stay home this week for their next series at Louisville Slugger Field. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, March 31 to Sunday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The week features plenty of exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages, including our Taco Tuesday promotion with $4 Tacos at select concession stands, Healthcare Appreciation Night on Friday, and a meet-and-greet with Bluey held throughout Saturday's game.

Beginning this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday and Friday, while streaming Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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