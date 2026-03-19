Durham Bulls Renew Partnership with North Carolina Army National Guard

Published on March 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today a renewal of their partnership with the North Carolina Army National Guard, seeing more community outreach events taking place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this season.

"Of course, we are naturally honored to renew this partnership and have the NC Army National Guard once again be present with us at our events" said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development for CBC Sports. "We know what a key role they play here in North Carolina and we're happy to have them as partners once again."

The partnership will see North Carolina Army National Guard events take place at the DBAP for local fans to learn more about how they can join and help their communities.

"The North Carolina Army National Guard is proud to continue working alongside the Durham Bulls to engage with the communities and people we serve," said SFC Kelsey Dunap, North Carolina Army National Guardsman. "Baseball brings families together, and partnerships like these allow us to have conversations about service, educations, benefits, and the many ways our Soldiers make a difference across the state."







International League Stories from March 19, 2026

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