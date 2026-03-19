Every Kid Deserves a Game, Saints Introduce Brand New Kids Club for 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For more than 30 years, the St. Paul Saints have built their brand around fun and family, making the ballpark a place where everyone can enjoy a summer day. Now, they're taking that tradition to the next level with the introduction of a brand-new Kids Club for 2026, themed "Every Kid Deserves a Saints Game."

The basic level of the Kids Club is free and includes a ticket to up to three games in 2026. Kids 12 and under can sign up and they will receive one voucher that can be used to the following three games: Saturday, May 2; Sunday, July 5; and Wednesday, August 26. To maximize the Kids Club, if a voucher is redeemed for May 2, they will then receive a voucher for July 5. If that voucher is redeemed for July 5, they will then receive a voucher for August 26. Chaperone tickets for these games are just $5 each. In addition to free tickets, Kids Club members will receive a Saints hat and a BP Buddies/on-field experience during the season.

"Our goal is to provide every child the chance to experience the fun of a Saints game for free during the 2026 Season," said Zane Heinselman, Saints Executive VP/General Manager. "We have always viewed ourselves as a strong community partner. This program allows us to double down on our focus that every kid should have access to baseball, and the community that it brings."

For those looking for an upgraded experience, the VIP Kids Club membership is available for $50 and includes:

General admission to all 75 home games

Five play zone passes

Kids Club t-shirt

Drawstring bag

Saints group hat

Access to three different BP Buddies

Fans looking to sign up for the Kids Club can do so one of three ways: going online, contacting the front office during business hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., or by visiting the Fan Services Booth while in attendance at a 2026 Saints game.







International League Stories from March 19, 2026

Every Kid Deserves a Game, Saints Introduce Brand New Kids Club for 2026 - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.