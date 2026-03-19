Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Opening Weekend Homestand Highlights

Published on March 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The reigning Triple-A National Champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp kickoff the 2026 season Friday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. with a three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, that runs through Sunday, March 29 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, March 27, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Opening Day, presented by Ascension St. Vincents and Rolland Reash Plumbing: Your International League and Triple-A National Champions are back at VyStar Ballpark! Come out and celebrate the victorious Jumbo Shrimp for their annual opening night!

Opening Day Pregame Ceremony: Make sure to be in your seats for a special pre-game ceremony, honoring the 2025 Triple-A National Champions!

Opening Day Street Carnival: Crustacean Nation is invited to come out early and celebrate Opening Day with the annual Opening Day Street Carnival from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at VyStar Ballpark. Enjoy a climbing wall, street games, and interactive vendor booths! Plus there will be a DJ on-site for the festivities.

Red Shirt Friday: The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing red, and encourage fans to wear red, to support our military.

Opening Day Fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincents and Rolland Reash Plumbing: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Ascension St. Vincents and Rolland Reash Plumbing: Get here early as the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a magnet schedule! **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.*

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Birken Construction: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks !

Replica Ring Giveaway, presented by Birken Construction: Don't miss out on your bling! The first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a Triple-A National Championship Replica Ring! **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Sunday, March 29, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from March 19, 2026

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