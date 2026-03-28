Bulls Drop Road Opener In Charlotte

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights blasted six home runs and rode the arms of a pair of top lefty prospect pitchers in defeating the Durham Bulls 19-2 in the 2026 International League season opener on Friday night at Truist Field.

Victor Mesa Jr. homered on the season's third pitch to put Durham (0-1) up 1-0, but the Knights (1-0) would score the next 15 runs.

Oliver Dunn connected in the last of the fi rst against Durham starter Logan Workman (L, 0-1) for a two-run homer to put the Knights up 2-1. Former Durham Bulls in fi elder Tanner Murray hit the fi rst of his two home runs on the night in the third against Workman to bump Charlotte's lead to 4-1.

The Knights then put the game away in the fourth, scoring 11 times against Workman and reliever Cam Hill. Charlotte pounded three home runs in the inning, including one by ex-Bulls out fi elder Dru Baker. Workman, who fi nished 2nd in the I.L. in innings last season (151 1/3), was knocked out after 3 1/3, permitting nine runs (eight earned). Hill allowed six over just 1/3 of an inning, including a pair of homers.

Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz combined for seven innings of two-hit ball. The two lefties are widely considered two of the top left- handed pitchers in the minors. At one stage, they combined to retire 13 straight batters.

Mesa drove in both runs for the Bulls, adding a run-scoring double in the eighth. The Bulls managed just fi ve hits in the loss.

Murray, William Bergolla and Dunn each had four hits, with Murray driving in fi ve and Dunn four.

The season-opening series continues Saturday night at 6:05 PM ET from Truist Field with Brody Hopkins slated to pitch against Tanner McDougal.

Notes: Tanner Murray hit a career-high 18 homers in 137 games for the Bulls in 2025. He was traded to the White Sox in November. Murray was one of four former Bulls on the Opening Day roster for Charlotte, along with out fi elder Dru Baker and pitchers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples... Backup catcher Bryan Broecker was brought in to pitch with two outs in the eighth inning, marking the fi rst time he had pitched since his Notre Dame Prep high school days in suburban Chicago. Broecker replaced Joe Rock, who gave up four runs in 2/3 of an inning on 27 pitches. Broecker retired LaMonte Wade Jr on a fl yball to center... Late in the game, a Charlotte fan jumped down onto the fi eld from the left fi eld bleachers and ran across the grass toward the Durham bullpen before sprinting up the concrete aisle toward the concourse, causing a short delay... The Opening Day fi rst pitch temperature was 83 degrees.

After beginning the 2026 campaign in Charlotte on Friday, March 27, the Bulls will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their home opener on Tuesday, March 31 against Lehigh Valley.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2026 season are now available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

#DURHAMBULLS







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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