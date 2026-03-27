Knights Announce Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The 2026 Charlotte Knights Opening Day roster has been made official by the Chicago White Sox and four of their Top 10 prospects will don the Knights pinstripes to begin the campaign.

Pitcher's Noah Schultz (2), Hagen Smith (4), and Tanner McDougal (6) are all slated to open the season in the Knights starting rotation while infielder Sam Antonacci (9) is sure to ignite a dangerous Charlotte offensive lineup. William Bergolla Jr., Chicago's #11 prospect, will also start the year in the Queen City.

The Opening Day roster also features two additional top 30 Chicago White Sox prospects; pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (24) and infielder Jacob Gonzalez (25).

Charlotte's Opening Day roster consists of players from all across the United States as well as two players from Venezuela. The roster includes a total of 11 players with MLB service time and 14 players who suited up as a member of the Knights last season.

Charlotte Knights Opening Day Roster

Right-Handed Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon, Adisyn Coffey, Tyler Davis, Duncan Davitt, Zach Franklin, Wikelman Gonzalez, Tanner McDougal, Tyson Miller, Ben Peoples, Chase Plymell, Lucas Sims

Left-Handed Pitchers: Brandon Eisert, Garrett Schoenle, Noah Schultz, Tyler Schweitzer, Hagen Smith

Catchers: Josh Breaux, Drew Romo, Michael Turner

Infielders: Sam Antonacci, Darren Baker, William Bergolla Jr., Mario Camilletti, Oliver Dunn, Jacob Gonzalez, Tanner Murray

Outfielders: Dru Baker, Dustin Harris, Jarred Kelenic, LaMonte Wade Jr.

Opening Knight at Truist Field is tonight, Friday, March 27, as the Knights take on their biggest rival, the Durham Bulls. Fan Fest, featuring live music and brand-new entertainment, begins at 5:00pm ET. The official Opening of the Gates to Truist Field is set for 6:00pm ET. Then the season will officially begin with the season's first pitch slated for 7:04pm ET.

Visit CharlotteKnights.com for your Opening Knight tickets and detailed information about everything happening with the Knights in 2026.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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