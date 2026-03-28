Iowa Scores Five Runs in Opening Night Win over Columbus
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-0) scored five runs on six hits to lead them to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Clippers (0-1) tonight at Principal Park.
The I-Cubs scored the first run of the game in the second inning when Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.
The Cubs added on to their lead in the sixth inning, courtesy of a pair of RBI singles by Brett Bateman and Long and a two-RBI triple by J ustin Dean to extend their lead to 5-0.
The Clippers cut into the lead in the seventh inning to make the game 5-2, before the Cubs held them scoreless over the final two innings to hold on to the final margin.
Iowa will host Columbus for the second game of a three - game series with first pitch slated for 3:08 P.M. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940 and 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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