Stripers' Bats Stymied in 3-0 Opening Night Loss to Memphis
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-1) had multiple runners on base in the first two innings on Friday night, including the bases loaded in the first, but couldn't capitalize as the Memphis Redbirds (1-0) won 3-0 on Opening Night at Gwinnett Field. Jim Jarvis had two of Gwinnett's three hits, finishing 2-for-4.
Decisive Plays: After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Stripers loaded the bases themselves in the home half after an infield single by Jarvis and two walks but couldn't push anything across. Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second as Ramon Mendoza hit a solo home run (1) to left-center. Starter JR Ritchie (L, 0-1) gave up one more run in the fourth on an RBI double by Mendoza. Dylan Dodd relieved Ritchie and yielded a solo homer to Jimmy Crooks (1) in the fifth, making it 3-0 Redbirds. Gwinnett loaded the bases again in the eighth, but Gordon Graceffo (S, 1) escaped unscathed.
Key Contributors: Ritchie went 3.2 innings (5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) in the loss for Gwinnett. Jarvis (2-for-4) and Nacho Alvarez Jr. (1-for-2, 2 BB) reached multiple times from the top of the order. Relievers Tayler Scott, Rolddy Muñoz, and Ian Hamilton threw 3.2 innings of scoreless ball to end the game. For Memphis, Mendoza finished a triple shy of the cycle (3-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Packy Naughton (W, 1-0) pitched 1.1 hitless frames in relief for the win.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett has now lost three straight season openers, with the club's last win coming at home in 2023. Jarvis has two multi-hit efforts in four career Triple-A games with the Stripers, batting .385 (5-for-13, 2 2B, 2 RBI, .967 OPS).
Next Game (Saturday, March 28): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (NR) starts for Gwinnett against Memphis LHP Bruce Zimmermann (NR). It's Opening Night 2.0, presented by Charbroil. The first 1,750 fans will receive a 2026 Stripers Schedule T-Shirt (sizes M and XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Red Wings Rally for First Opening Day Victory Since 2019 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Drop Road Opener In Charlotte - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Opening Day to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Shuts out Gwinnett to Start 2026 Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Gasser's Double-Digit Strikeouts Not Enough on Opening Day - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers' Bats Stymied in 3-0 Opening Night Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Storm Chasers Fall to Bats in Season Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Beat Storm Chasers, 2-1, on Opening Night - Louisville Bats
- Opening Knight Fun Carries Charlotte to Impressive Win - Charlotte Knights
- Saints Top 100 Prospects Shine in 4-2 Opening Night Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Fall to Saints on Opening Night - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Rip off Sixth Straight Opening Night Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Six-Run Inning Earns Win for Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Rojas Homers to Help Deliver Syracuse's Opening Day Win over Worcester Friday - Syracuse Mets
- March 27 Game Notes: Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds 2026 Opening Day Roster Announced - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 27 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Open Season with Dominant, 8-0 Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fall in 2026 Season Opener to RailRiders, 8-0 - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Cubs Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: March 31 to April 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Memphis Redbirds
- All 2026 Tides Home Games to be Televised Regionally Or Locally - Norfolk Tides
- Yankees announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day Roster - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indianapolis Indians Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis Indians
- Sow Much Intelligence: Saints Four-Legged Swine, ChatBLT, Presented by Minnesota Star Tribune, Ready to Meat the Moment in 2026 - St. Paul Saints
- Clippers Opening Day Roster Announced - Columbus Clippers
- Knights Announce Opening Day Roster - Charlotte Knights
- Atlanta Braves Set Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 Opening Night Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Bats Stymied in 3-0 Opening Night Loss to Memphis
- Atlanta Braves Set Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 Opening Night Roster
- Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Updates to Gwinnett Field for 2026
- Homestand Highlights: Gwinnett Stripers Hosting a Festive Opening Weekend
- Gwinnett Stripers, Gray Media Announce 2026 Television Broadcast Partnership