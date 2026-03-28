Stripers' Bats Stymied in 3-0 Opening Night Loss to Memphis

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-1) had multiple runners on base in the first two innings on Friday night, including the bases loaded in the first, but couldn't capitalize as the Memphis Redbirds (1-0) won 3-0 on Opening Night at Gwinnett Field. Jim Jarvis had two of Gwinnett's three hits, finishing 2-for-4.

Decisive Plays: After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Stripers loaded the bases themselves in the home half after an infield single by Jarvis and two walks but couldn't push anything across. Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second as Ramon Mendoza hit a solo home run (1) to left-center. Starter JR Ritchie (L, 0-1) gave up one more run in the fourth on an RBI double by Mendoza. Dylan Dodd relieved Ritchie and yielded a solo homer to Jimmy Crooks (1) in the fifth, making it 3-0 Redbirds. Gwinnett loaded the bases again in the eighth, but Gordon Graceffo (S, 1) escaped unscathed.

Key Contributors: Ritchie went 3.2 innings (5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) in the loss for Gwinnett. Jarvis (2-for-4) and Nacho Alvarez Jr. (1-for-2, 2 BB) reached multiple times from the top of the order. Relievers Tayler Scott, Rolddy Muñoz, and Ian Hamilton threw 3.2 innings of scoreless ball to end the game. For Memphis, Mendoza finished a triple shy of the cycle (3-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Packy Naughton (W, 1-0) pitched 1.1 hitless frames in relief for the win.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett has now lost three straight season openers, with the club's last win coming at home in 2023. Jarvis has two multi-hit efforts in four career Triple-A games with the Stripers, batting .385 (5-for-13, 2 2B, 2 RBI, .967 OPS).

Next Game (Saturday, March 28): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (NR) starts for Gwinnett against Memphis LHP Bruce Zimmermann (NR). It's Opening Night 2.0, presented by Charbroil. The first 1,750 fans will receive a 2026 Stripers Schedule T-Shirt (sizes M and XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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