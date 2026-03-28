Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Opening Day to Rochester

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (0-1) opened their 2026 campaign with an 8-7 loss to the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.

The Rochester Red Wings (1-0) held off the defending Triple-A National Champions 8-7 in the ninth inning. The Jumbo Shrimp failed to cash in on a bases loaded no-out opportunity when Jared Serna grounded into a double play to end the ballgame.

Jacksonville starting pitcher Robby Snelling turned in a solid effort in his season opening start. The 2025 Miami Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year struck out three batters and yielded one run over four innings. The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Andrew Pintar led off with a walk and went to second on a single from Deyvison De Los Santos. Kemp Alderman smacked an RBI single two batters later. Following a flyout, Jacob Berry drew a walk to load the bases and Nathan Martorella drew a bases loaded walk.

Rochester cut the lead to one in the top of the second. Abimelec Ortiz led off with a double and scored two batters later on a groundout from Andrew Pinckney.

Jacksonville opened the flood gates in the fourth. Serna knocked a one-out single and Pintar drew a walk two batters later. De Los Santos (1) clobbered a three-run homer in the fifth, lifting Jacksonville to a 5-1 lead. The walks piled up for Jacksonville pitching in the sixth. Christian Franklin doubled and Harry Ford followed with a walk. Dylan Crews loaded the bases with a single and Ortiz drove in Rochester's second run with a base hit. Robert Hassell III drew a bases loaded walk and two batters later, Trey Lipscomb tied the game with a two-run single. Yohandy Morales was hit with a pitch in the ensuing at-bat, loading the bases once again. Two batters later, Franklin drew a bases loaded walk, putting the Red Wings in front 6-5.

In the top of the seventh, Rochester extended their lead. Crews and Ortiz worked consecutive walks. Following a double play, Pinckney drove in Crews with a base hit putting the Red Wings ahead 7-5. Jacksonville clawed back and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Joe Mack walked, Alderman was hit by a pitch and Etzel walked, loading the bases. Two batters later, Martorella evened the game with a two-run single.

The Jumbo Shrimp relinquished the lead for good in the top of the ninth. With one out, Ortiz walked. Hassell III and Pinckney singled, loading the bases. After a strikeout, Morales drew a walk, plating the go-ahead run. The series continues Saturday in Jacksonville with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Jumbo Shrimp RHP Bradley Blalock (0-0, 0.00) starts on the mound opposite Rochester LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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