RailRiders Open Season with Dominant, 8-0 Victory

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 8-0 on Friday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Brendan Beck and three relievers combined to blank the Bisons on three hits, and all nine hitters factored in the offense as the RailRiders notched the Opening Day win.

Yanquiel Fernandez skyed a solo home run to right in the top of the second off Buffalo starter Grant Rogers for the early edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent ten batters to the plate in the third, adding five runs on six hits. With two aboard, Jasson Dominguez singled on a ground ball to right to drive in Payton Henry. After a Spencer Jones RBI double, Oswaldo Cabrera and Max Schuemann each singled in runs to extend the lead. With one away, Paul DeJong capped the inning with a single, driving in Cabrera for a 6-0 lead.

The RailRiders added a run in the eighth on an Ernesto Martinez Jr. base hit and another in the ninth when DeJong was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Beck (1-0) struck out nine over five complete, allowing just a third-inning single while not walking a batter. Angel Chivilli, Yerry De Los Santos and Carson Coleman combined to limit the Bisons to a pair of hits and a pair of walks over the final four innings.

Rogers (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the first six runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings of work.

All nine batters reached base as Ali Sanchez paced the nine-hit attack with a pair of knocks.

The win marked the 250th victory for Manager Shelley Duncan at the helm of the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its Opening Weekend in Buffalo with a 1:05 P.M. tilt on Saturday. Dom Hamel gets the ball for the RailRiders against the Bisons and Chad Dallas starting at 1:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

1-0







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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