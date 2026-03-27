Atlanta Braves Set Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 Opening Night Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Atlanta Braves announced today the Gwinnett Stripers' roster to open the 2026 International League season.

Gwinnett Stripers Opening Night Roster (*=Braves 40-Man Roster): RH Pitchers (13): Lucas Braun, Carlos Carrasco, Javy Guerra, Ian Hamilton, Eliezer Hernández, James Karinchak, Anthony Molina, Rolddy Muñoz*, Anderson Pilar, Austin Pope, JR Ritchie, Tayler Scott, Hunter Stratton*

LH Pitchers (2): Dylan Dodd*, Hayden Harris*

Catchers (3): Jair Camargo, Sandy León, Chadwick Tromp

Infielders (6): Nacho Alvarez Jr.*, Jim Jarvis, Aaron Schunk, Rowdy Tellez, Luke Waddell, Luke Williams

Outfielders (4): José Azocar, Ben Gamel, Brewer Hicklen, DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

The 28-player roster is headlined by four members of the Braves' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com: pitchers JR Ritchie (2, also ranked No. 90 on the Top 100 Prospects List), Lucas Braun (9), Rolddy Muñoz (18), and Hayden Harris (22). All four pitched for the Stripers last season, with Ritchie earning the club's "Most Outstanding Pitcher" award and Harris receiving the "Most Outstanding Reliever" award.

Ritchie, Braun, Muñoz, and Harris are four of 13 returnees from Gwinnett's 2025 roster. That group includes infielder Luke Waddell, winner of the Stripers' "Fan Favorite Player" award each of the last two seasons, plus pitchers Carlos Carrasco, Dylan Dodd, Anderson Pilar, and Hunter Stratton, catcher Sandy León, and infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr., Jim Jarvis, and Luke Williams. Catcher Chadwick Tromp, a member of the Stripers from 2021-24, also rejoins the club.

Twenty-three of the 28 players have previous Major League experience, led by Carrasco (14.039 service time), León (8.159 service time), infielder Rowdy Tellez (6.169 service time), and outfielder Ben Gamel (6.152 service time).

Five players - Alvarez Jr., Dodd, Harris, Muñoz, and Stratton - are currently members of the Braves' 40-man roster.

The 39-year-old Carrasco is Gwinnett's oldest player, while 22-year-olds Alvarez Jr. and Ritchie are the Stripers' youngest players. None of the 28 players are making their Triple-A debuts.

The roster features two Georgia natives in Harris (Augusta) and infielder Aaron Schunk (Atlanta). Both played collegiately in the Peach State, with Harris pitching at Georgia Southern University and Schunk playing at the University of Georgia. Waddell, a native of Loveland, Ohio, is a Georgia Tech alum.

The Stripers are led by manager Kanekoa Texeira (3rd season), hitting coach Dan DeMent (3rd season), pitching coach Lance Carter (1st season), assistant pitching coach Tyler Dalton (1st season), coach Rubén Gotay (1st season), coach Angel Flores (1st season), athletic trainers Greg Harrel (2nd season) and Angel Flores (1st season), and strength and conditioning coach Tyler Enns (4th season).

The Stripers host Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27 with a 7:05 p.m. game vs. the Memphis Redbirds. For tickets and more information, visit GoStripers.com. Listen to all Stripers games on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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