Opening Knight Fun Carries Charlotte to Impressive Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - What an Opening Day it was for the Charlotte Knights in 2026. The Knights throttled the Durham Bulls by a final score of 19-2. To put things in perspective, the most runs Charlotte scored in any of their 150 games last season was 14. That number was eclipsed by the fourth inning on Friday night.

Durham actually led off the ballgame with a Home Run that put Charlotte in an early 1-0 hole. The Knights reeled off 15 straight over the next four innings with five Home Runs by five different players.

Oliver Dunn, Dru Baker, Tanner Murray, and Drew Romo all connected with two-run dingers. After Dunn added a two-run double, Sam Antonacci clubbed a towering three-run blast down the right field line. The Knights tallied 11 runs in the fourth inning alone. Murray added another two-run Home Run in the eighth against his former team. The second baseman finished 4-for-6 with a game-high five RBI.

William Bergolla Jr. was another Knight that padded the box score. The White Sox #11 prospect was one of three Knights players to notch four hits, and two of Bergolla Jr.'s knocks were doubles. Dunn finished 4-for-5, with a walk, two stolen bases, four RBI, and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Charlotte's pitching was equally impressive. Hagen Smith covered the first three frames and the only damage the lefty allowed was the leadoff Home Run. Noah Schultz followed four scoreless, hitless innings that included five strikeouts. Smith and Schultz, two of the Chicago White Sox top prospects, certainly did not disappoint in their season debuts.

Brandon Eisert and Wikelman Gonzalez took care of the final two stanzas from the mound.

The Knights and Bulls are back at it in Game Two of their three-game set on Saturday evening from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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