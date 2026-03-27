Indianapolis Indians Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Indiana State Fair

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that they have been named presenting sponsor of the Indiana State Fair, taking place in Indianapolis from Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 23. The 2026 Indiana State Fair theme and additional partnership details will be unveiled at a press conference at 4:30 PM this afternoon at Victory Field.

"The Indianapolis Indians are honored and excited to partner with the Indiana State Fair this year. As we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, we are delighted that two of Central Indiana's longest standing summer traditions are working together to make this one especially memorable," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "As Indy's Original Home Team, we look forward to welcoming fans throughout the state to Victory Field and the Fairgrounds this summer."

Alongside America's 250th birthday, the Indians are celebrating the 124th season in franchise history and 30th at the corner of West and Maryland.

"The Indiana State Fair has always celebrated the best our state has to offer," said Ray Allison, Indiana State Fair Executive Director. "Nothing celebrates America and Indiana quite like baseball and the State Fair. We are excited to partner with the Indianapolis Indians to celebrate America's pastime and our nation's 250th birthday at the 2026 Indiana State Fair."

Representatives from both the Indians and Indiana State Fair will be available for comment during today's press conference.

The Indians open Victory Field's 30th anniversary season tonight at 6:35 PM vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are now on sale. Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







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