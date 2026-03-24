Indianapolis Indians Announce Naming Rights Partnership for AAA Insurance West Field Gate

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and AAA Hoosier today announced a new naming rights partnership and extended members-only perks for the 2026 season at Victory Field. AAA Hoosier, the official insurance partner of the Indians, will take over naming rights for the AAA Insurance West Street Gate (previously Right Field Gate) and Section 124 as the AAA Hoosier Members-Only Section.

"We are excited to increase visibility for AAA Hoosier through naming rights and a designated section for AAA Hoosier members to elevate and enjoy game days at Victory Field," said Kylie Kinder, Indianapolis Indians senior director of corporate sales and activation. "The Indians are proud of providing an unparalleled ballpark experience, and AAA Hoosier ensures fans arrive to the Vic safely."

Additional AAA Hoosier member benefits include free Indians tickets throughout the 2026 season and a 10% discount on concessions and merchandise (in-store and online).

"The Indianapolis Indians have been bringing Hoosier families together at the ballpark for more than a century, and we're proud to extend our partnership through a new multi-year agreement," said Matt Goins, President and CEO of AAA Hoosier. "It's fitting that two organizations with roots going back to 1902 continue working together to serve this community. Through this partnership, AAA Hoosier members will enjoy added value all season long, including free tickets, special discounts at the ballpark and new ways to experience the energy of Victory Field. Our goal is to provide benefits that go far beyond the roadside and make it easier for families and baseball fans to create lasting memories together."

The Indians open Victory Field's 30th anniversary season on Friday, March 27 at 6:35 PM vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are now on sale. Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from March 24, 2026

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