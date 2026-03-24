Homestand Highlights: Opening Week at ESL Ballpark

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees' top affiliate) for the first week of the 2026 season at ESL Ballpark. The Homestand Highlights are presented by the New York Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available 24/7 at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464), or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 2:30 PM, game time 4:05 PM

OPENING DAY AT ESL BALLPARK, PRESENTED BY CHARBROIL Me and The Boyz will perform before the game. Pre-game ceremonies start at 3:15 pm. Incoming ESL Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tom Rogers will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the season. Red Wings and Rochester Music Hall of Famer Fred Costello, celebrating his 50th season as team organist and 90th birthday (March 29), will perform the National Anthem.

WINGS WINTER HAT GIVEAWAY The first 1,500 fans will receive a Red Wings knit hat, presented by ESL.

2026 SEASON MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY The first 5,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule, presented by iEvolve Technology.

50 DEGREE GUARANTEE General Manager Dan Mason, "The Duke of Doppler," has once again made his 50-degree guarantee for Opening Day. Should the temperature fail to reach 50 degrees (don't worry, it will be), as indicated on the ballpark thermometer in the right field bullpen during the March 31 game, fans may redeem their ticket for any other home game in April or May during the 2026 season.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Jambalaya at Black Angus...Mozzarella Sticks at Batter Up...Chicken Noodle Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 5:00 PM, game time 6:05 PM

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Meatlovers' Calzone at Mama Mittsy's...Chicken Noodle Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 5:00 PM, game time 6:05 PM

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will play as the Rochester Plates for all Thursday night games this season. Click here for the Team Store Rochester Plates page.

COLLEGE DAY: College students with ID get a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store).

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS - Boneless Wings at Batter Up...Burrito Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Garbage Plate Burrito, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Happy Hour, Third Base Dugout Bar with $2 Genny and Genny Light from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 12 noon, game time 1:05 PM

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Fish Fry (with coleslaw, lemon, tartar sauce) at Batter Up ...Chicken Noodle Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 12 noon, game time 1:05 PM

BRUCE THE BAT DOG: Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from Red Wings players during the game. Flower City Group will donate $100 to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Click here for more information about the Bruce Bettering the Community initiative.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: $1 off a Bruce Dog at Pop 'N' Hots...Chicken Noodle Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS

Gates open at 12 noon, game time 1:05 PM

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. Help us celebrate the 100th season of the Knot Hole Kids Club! In 2026, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Click here for Knot Hole Kids Club membership information.

PRE-GAME EASTER EGG HUNT Kids can enjoy this Easter Sunday tradition with Spikes, Mittsy, and the Easter Bunny on the field before the game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Easter Dinner: Ham with Scalloped Potato and Green Bean Casserole at Black Angus...Chicken Noodle Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate







International League Stories from March 24, 2026

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