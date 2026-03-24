2026 Break Camp Roster for Tides Announced by Orioles

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Baltimore Orioles and the Norfolk Tides today announced the organization's Triple-A "break camp" roster. The roster is subject to change before Norfolk's first regular season game on March 27 vs. Nashville.

RHP Trey Gibson (#72) headlines the break camp roster as the lone player ranked in the Top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America. The Tides have had at least two Top 100 prospects on their roster since 2022. He is ranked as the third-best prospect in the Orioles farm system by Baseball America, and the fifth-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. Gibson was born in Newport News, VA and attended Grafton High School in Yorktown, VA.

Eight players are on Baltimore's 40-man roster: RHP Jose Espada, RHP Cameron Foster, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Chayce McDermott, RHP Anthony Nunez, LHP Cade Povich, OF Reed Trimble, and RHP Brandon Young.

Several members of the Triple-A break camp roster have played for the Tides in prior seasons, with returning pitchers being Espada, Foster, RHP Nestor German, Gibson, Kremer, McDermott, Nunez, Povich, LHP Josh Walker, RHP Levi Wells, RHP Cameron Weston and Young. Among the hitters are C Silas Ardoin, OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF Jud Fabian, C Maverick Handley, INF Ryan Noda, and Trimble.

The new faces in Baltimore's organization starting in Norfolk are pitchers LHP Andrew Magno and RHP Enoli Paredes. The new hitters are INF Jhonkensy Noel, OF Will Robertson, INF Willy Vasquez, and C Creed Willems. Willems is the youngest player on the roster at 22-years-old. When Willems and Vasquez make an appearance for Norfolk, it will mark their Triple-A debuts. That rounds out Norfolk's 24-man break camp roster.

Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, March 27 with a 6:35 game vs. Nashville; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







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