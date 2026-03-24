St. Paul Saints to Televise 32 Home Games Between CW and FOX 9+, Every Game Can be Heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM Presented by Northland Ford Dealers

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Whether on a big screen, in the palm of your hand, or in your ears, there will be no shortage of ways to follow the St. Paul Saints in 2026. With one of the more expansive TV schedules in franchise history, plus every game over the airwaves, fans can tune into Saints games no matter where they are in the world. A total of 32 of the Saints 75 home games can be seen on the CW Twin Cities and Fox 9+ in 2026. The Saints will also expand their reach around the state working for a second consecutive year with Gray Media. In addition, all 150 games can be heard, once again, on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. The entire Saints Broadcast Network is presented by Northland Ford Dealers.

All six Saints weekday afternoon games, three Saturday games, and, 10 Sunday games will be on the CW Twin Cities. Fans can find the CW Twin Cities on the following channels: Comcast 8/1008, DirectTV 23, Dish 23, Charter Spectrum 23/1023, and Over the Air 23.1. Each of the 13 Friday night home games can be found on FOX 9+. Fans can find Fox 9+ on the following channels: Comcast 10/807, DirectTV 29, Dish 29, Mediacom 10/803, Spectrum 10, and Over the Air 9.2. The Saints will carry all Friday Night Fireworks, powered by Xcel Energy, live on FOX 9+ following the game.

The Saints Over the Air schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 3, 6:30 p.m. vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), FOX 9+

Friday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies), FOX 9+

Saturday, April 18, 2:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, CW Twin Cities

Tuesday, April 28, 11:00 a.m. vs. Iowa Cubs, CW Twin Cities

Friday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), FOX 9+

Sunday, May 3, 2:00 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs, CW Twin Cities

Friday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), FOX 9+

Sunday, May 17, 2:00 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers, CW Twin Cities

Tuesday, May 19, 11:00 a.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, CW Twin Cities

Friday, May 22, 6:30 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), FOX 9+

Sunday, May 24, 5:00 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, CW Twin Cities

Wednesday, June 3, 1:00 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians, CW Twin Cities

Friday, June 5, 7:00 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), FOX 9+

Wednesday, June 17, 1:00 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, CW Twin Cities

Friday, June 19, 7:00 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, FOX 9+

Sunday, June 21, 2:00 p.m. vs. Omaga Storm Chasers, CW Twin Cities

Friday, July 3, 6:00 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), FOX 9+

Sunday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons, CW Twin Cities

Friday, July 17, 7:00 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), FOX 9+

Sunday, July 19, 2:00 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats, CW Twin Cities

Wednesday, July 22, 1:00 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers, CW Twin Cities

Friday, July 24, 7:00 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers, FOX 9+

Saturday, July 25, 6:30 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers, CW Twin Cities

Sunday, July 26, 2:00 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers, CW Twin Cities

Wednesday, August 5 1:00 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats, CW Twin Cities

Friday, August 7, 7:00 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats, FOX 9+

Sunday, August 9, 2:00 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats, CW Twin Cities

Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens, FOX 9+

Saturday, August 29, 6:30 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens, CW Twin Cities

Sunday, August 30, 2:00 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens, CW Twin Cities

Friday, September 11, 6:30 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets), FOX 9+

Sunday, September 13, 2:00 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets, CW Twin Cities

The remaining 43 home games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro area. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com. For the second consecutive year, the Saints will extend beyond the Twin Cities Metro courtesy of Gray Media with all 75 home games broadcast in Mankato on KEYC, 10 games in Rochester on KTTC, and 10 games in Duluth on KBJR.

The Saints will carry all 150 games at MLB+, MLB.TV, and MLB.TV/Twins.TV via the home broadcast feed. All three subscription-based services include the broadcasts of all Minor League teams. Fans can also watch via the Bally Live app for free.

For the ninth consecutive season the Saints can be heard on an iHeart station in the Twin Cities with every game carried on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

The Saints began with the iHeart family in 2018, on Alt 93.3 FM. In 2019, the Saints moved their games to the brand new KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, which has been the home of Saints Baseball for the last seven seasons. For those that don't live in the coverage area, fans can download the iHeart Radio app and listen to games anywhere in the world.

Sean Aronson returns for his 20th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 150 games. He can be seen on all 75 Saints TV broadcasts, the 19 on the CW Twin Cities, 13 on FOX 9+, and the 43 on the Saints Cable Network, and heard on all 75 road games via KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. Aronson made his Major League debut in 2024 broadcasting six games for the Minnesota Twins and added four more Spring Training games in 2025.

Aronson called his 2,000th Saints game in 2025 and is the longest tenured broadcaster in franchise history. Entering his 20th season with the Saints makes him the second longest active English-speaking lead broadcaster for any Minnesota sports franchise, trailing only Paul Allen with the Vikings, who began in 2002. Alan Horton of the Minnesota Timberwolves also began in 2007.

In 2016. Aronson was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for Minor League Baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010 and 2025. Aronson graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism in 1999.

Joining Aronson this season are Matt Dean, who returns for his third full season with the Saints after spending 2015 with the team, and Steve Linzmeier, his fifth season.

Outside of Dean's work with the Saints, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is also the radio broadcaster for Minnesota State Men's Hockey, calling all home and road games for the Mavericks on KTOE in Mankato, a role he stepped into for the first time in 2025. He also covers high school sports as a television play-by-play announcer and studio host for North Metro TV in Blaine.

Dean got his start in baseball as the broadcasting and media relations intern for Aronson during the first season at CHS Field in 2015. He then rolled that into a full-time position as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Charleston RiverDogs, then the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for four years before returning to his Midwestern roots. He is a 2015 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In addition to the Saints, Linzmeier took over at St. Cloud State as the voice of the Men's and Women's basketball team, beginning in 2022-23 season, for the departed J.W. Cox, a former Saints broadcaster. Prior to his time with the Saints, Linzmeier spent nine years as the Sports Director at KQDJ in Jamestown, ND. He was the lead play-by-play voice for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High School. Linzmeier was honored by his peers as the 2016 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year. He has broadcast over 1,500 games including some locally for PrepSpotlight and St. Catherine University. He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism in 2010 and went on to get his Master's in Sports Administration at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2021.

For more information on the Saints broadcast schedule, fans can visit the virtual press box at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from March 24, 2026

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