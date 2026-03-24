Dark Star Orchestra Set to Return to ESL Ballpark June 24

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Presenting its critically acclaimed live show to Deadheads both young and old, Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform locally on Wednesday, June 24, at ESL Ballpark at 7:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The June show will be their ninth trip to ESL Ballpark and first since 2024.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. on RedWingsBaseball.com. Those wishing to purchase a ticket in person can do so at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27. General admission tickets are $36 in advance or $41 the day of the concert. $1 from every ticket sold for the DSO show at ESL Ballpark will be donated to Grateful Guitars, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that obtains world-class musical instruments for talented players seeking to carry on the tradition of jam band music, and funds existing music-education nonprofits nationwide, creating opportunities for underserved youth. Find out more by visiting www.gratefulguitars.org.

A limited number of luxury suites will be available for purchase. Packages start at $1,100 and include 16 tickets, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three six-packs of soda or water. Additional food and beverage options are available upon request. Interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.

Club 3,000 will also be available for individuals looking to enhance their concert experience. Tickets to Club 3,000 will be available for $100 each and include a ticket to watch the show from Club 3,000, ESL Ballpark's largest party suite. The ticket price includes a buffet-style food service featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, macaroni salad, veggie tray, popcorn, chips, and soda, as well as a private cash bar.

"We are excited to welcome Dark Star Orchestra and their fans to come back to ESL Ballpark for this celebration of the Grateful Dead. This will be their ninth appearance at the ballpark, and we know that for local Deadheads, this is one of the highlights of the summer, " said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

Dark Star Orchestra's music has resonated not just in the United States but across the globe. From a sold-out debut at Colorado's Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater to shows in Europe and the Caribbean, the band has left its mark in seven different countries. By playing at larger venues for two and even three-night stands and performing at major music festivals worldwide, DSO is uniting fans from all corners of the earth.







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