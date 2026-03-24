Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership With Gray Media
Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced Thursday a broadcast partnership with Gray Media for a 36-game package to air between Mid-South Sports and Entertainment Network (MSEN) in Memphis and Matrix Midwest in St. Louis during the 2026 season.
The 36-game slate gets underway on Wednesday, April 1. Pregame coverage on WMC-TV is scheduled for noon CDT ahead of the 12:05 p.m. CDT first pitch against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles). Matrix Midwest picks up coverage Thursday, April 2 ahead of the 6:45 p.m. CDT first pitch against Norfolk.
"We're taking Redbirds baseball beyond the ballpark and into more homes than ever before," said Memphis Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger. "Fans across Memphis will have greater access to our games all season long, and for the first time, we're reaching into St. Louis-giving Cardinals fans a chance to follow the future stars of the St. Louis Cardinals as they develop in Memphis. We'regrateful to Gray Media and Matrix Midwest for helping make that possible."
Alex Coil returns for his fifth season broadcasting Memphis Redbirds baseball to handle play-by-play duties.
2026 MSEN (Memphis) Broadcast Schedule:
Wednesday, April 1 - Noon CDT vs. Norfolk
Friday, April 3 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
Sunday, April 5 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
Wednesday, April 15 - 11 a.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Wednesday, April 29 - noon CDT vs. Indianapolis
Sunday, May 3 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Indianapolis
Saturday, May 16 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Sunday, May 17 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Thursday, June 4 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Thursday, June 18 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Thursday, July 2 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Saturday, July 4 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Saturday, July 18 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Iowa
Tuesday, July 21 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Saturday, Aug. 8 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Sunday, Aug. 9 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Saturday, Aug. 22 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Saturday, Sept. 5 - 6 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Saturday, Sept. 12 - 6 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
Sunday, Sept. 13 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
Fans can tune in to all Redbirds games on MSEN over the air on channel 5.3 or on Xfinity channel 907.
2026 Matrix Midwest (St. Louis) Broadcast Schedule:
Thursday, April 2 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
Thursday, April 16 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Saturday, April 18 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Thursday, April 30 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Indianapolis
Saturday, May 2 - 1 p.m. CDT vs. Indianapolis
Thursday, May 14 - 11 a.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Saturday, May 16 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Wednesday, June 3 - noon CDT vs. Louisville
Thursday, June 4 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Saturday, June 6 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Thursday, June 18 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Saturday, June 20 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Thursday, July 2 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Friday, July 3 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Wednesday, July 22 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Thursday, July 23 - 7 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Thursday, Aug. 6 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Thursday, Aug. 20 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Thursday, Sept. 3 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Thursday, Sept. 10 - 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Norfolk
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2026 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from March 24, 2026
- Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership With Gray Media - Memphis Redbirds
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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