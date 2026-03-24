Louisville Bats and TARC Partner to Offer 20% Discount for Riders at Friday Night Games

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats and the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) today announced a new partnership to make getting to the ballpark easier and more affordable for fans throughout the 2026 season.

Through the partnership, TARC riders will receive 20% off tickets to all Friday night home games at Louisville Slugger Field. Riders will also have access to an exclusive ticketing website designed to make purchasing discounted tickets quick and easy.

Opening Night is this March 27, giving fans their first chance to take advantage of the partnership and enjoy a Friday night at the ballpark.

The partnership highlights TARC Route 31, which currently provides direct service to Louisville Slugger Field. Beginning August 2, Route 31 will transition to become the new Route 8 as part of TARC's New Network. Service to the ballpark will increase to every 30 minutes, and the number of neighborhoods with one-seat rides to Louisville Slugger Field will double, giving more Louisville residents convenient transit access to games.

"These kinds of partnerships show how transit connects people to the experiences that make Louisville special," said Ozzy Gibson, Executive Director of TARC. "With direct service to Slugger Field today on Route 31 and even better service starting August 2 when it becomes Route 8, fans will have more frequent service and more direct connections to the ballpark."

The Bats say the collaboration strengthens the connection between the team, the city, and fans across the region.

"We're excited to partner with TARC to make Friday nights at Slugger Field even more accessible," said Greg Galiette, President of the Louisville Bats. "Public transit gives fans an easy and affordable way to enjoy Bats baseball, and we look forward to welcoming TARC riders all season long."

With discounted tickets, improved transit service, and easy access to the ballpark, the partnership aims to create more opportunities for fans to gather, celebrate baseball, and spend time at Louisville Slugger Field throughout the 2026 season.

For more information about routes and schedules, visit RideTARC.org. To learn more about the Louisville Bats, please visit BatsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from March 24, 2026

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