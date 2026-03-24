St. Paul Saints Expand to Full-Stadium Reuse with R.World at CHS Field, Setting New Standard for Minor League Baseball

Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Building on a successful 2025 pilot, the St. Paul Saints are expanding their partnership with Minneapolis-based r.World, the nation's leading reuse company, to launch a full-stadium reusable cup and foodware program at CHS Field. The initiative advances reuse in r.World's hometown market and sets a new standard for sustainability in Minor League Baseball.

With more than half a million visitors annually, CHS Field has long been recognized for innovation and sustainable operations. Now, the Saints are taking the next step by moving beyond single-use to a stadium-wide reuse model designed to prevent waste before it starts.

The expansion follows strong results from the 2025 pilot, where r.World reusable foodware was introduced in select areas. High participation rates and positive fan response demonstrated that reuse can operate seamlessly in a live sports environment, paving the way for full-scale implementation.

"Last season showed us what's possible," said Zane Heinselman, General Manager of the St. Paul Saints. "Our fans embraced the r.World reuse program, and the operations worked. Expanding to a full-stadium reuse system is a natural next step and an important part of our long-term sustainability commitment."

Beginning this season, all food and beverages at CHS field will be served in r.World reusable cups and foodware, with convenient r.World return bins located throughout the stadium. r.World will collect, transport, and sanitize items at its local Twin Cities facility using Ecolab-certified cleaning protocols before returning them for reuse.

As r.World's hometown market, the Twin Cities have played a key role in advancing reuse infrastructure, with CHS Field emerging as a leading example in sports.

"As a Minnesota-based company, working with the Saints is especially meaningful to us," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of r.World. "What began as a pilot at CHS Field has quickly evolved into a full-stadium system because of a strong executional partnership with the Saints. With the right infrastructure, staff support, and fan participation, reuse can run seamlessly at scale - and that's exactly what's happening here."

The program will eliminate hundreds of thousands of single-use items this season, while reducing waste by tens of thousands of pounds and avoiding significant carbon emissions.

The initiative is supported by a Waste Reduction and Innovation Grant from BizRecycling (Ramsey and Washington counties), with technical assistance from Waste Wise, a program of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, including waste assessments, staff training, and impact measurement.

The expanded program will roll out throughout the 2026 season, with learnings expected to inform future reuse efforts across MLB parks and sports stadiums throughout the country. For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/st-paul







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