Phillies Announce IronPigs 2026 Break Camp Roster
Published on March 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the IronPigs 2026 Break Camp Roster. The Break Camp Roster includes 15 pitchers, three catchers, four infielders, and four outfielders. Bold indicates player is on the Phillies 40-man roster. The roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day.
Pitchers (15): Génesis Cabrera, Jean Cabrera, Ryan Cusick, Tucker Davidson, Connor Gillispie, Jonathan Hernández, Nolan Hoffman, Seth Johnson, Griff McGarry, Alan Rangel, Trevor Richards, Chase Shugart, Lou Trivino, Andrew Walling, Bryse Wilson
Catchers (3): Paul McIntosh, René Pinto, Caleb Ricketts
Infielders (4): Christian Cairo, Carter Kieboom, Robert Moore, Liover Peguero,
Outfielders (4): Bryan De La Cruz, Cade Fergus, Pedro León, Felix Reyes
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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