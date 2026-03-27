Consensus Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, today announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2026 season. Indianapolis' daily roster will consist of 28 active players led by shortstop Konnor Griffin - the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in baseball - and seven additional top 30 organizational prospects. With a refreshed identity, the Indians spark their 124th campaign in franchise history at Victory Field on Friday, March 27 at 6:35 PM ET vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Griffin, 19, enters the season as the No. 1 overall prospect according to Baseball America, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. Having scaled the ranks of Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona last season, he is primed for his Triple-A debut in the heart of the Circle City. The reigning Young Bucs Honus Wagner Player of the Year, Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipient seeks to build on a prolific 2025 in which he hit .333 (161-for-484) with 21 home runs, 94 RBI, 117 runs, 65 stolen bases and a .942 OPS across 122 games between levels. Griffin was selected ninth overall by Pittsburgh in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft from Jackson (Miss.) Preparatory School.

Indians players also ranking among Pittsburgh's top 30 (MLB Pipeline) are outfielder Jhostynxon "The Password" Garcia (No. 6), second baseman Termarr Johnson (No. 7), right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (No. 9), catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. (No. 10), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (No. 11) and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (No. 13) and Thomas Harrington (No. 14).

The Indians roster for the 2026 season will be made up of 28 active players, with roster moves to be made ahead of Friday's season opener vs. St. Paul.

Position Players (14)

C/1B Rafael Flores Jr.

C Wyatt Hendrie

C/1B Endy Rodríguez

1B Nick Cimillo

INF Tyler Callihan

INF Konnor Griffin

INF Termarr Johnson

INF Enmanuel Valdez

INF Davis Wendzel

INF Alika Williams

OF Dominic Fletcher

OF Jhostynxon Garcia

OF Ronny Simon

OF Esmerlyn Valdez

Pitchers (14)

RHP Brandan Bidois

RHP Beau Burrows

RHP Mike Clevinger

RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks

RHP Noah Davis

LHP Nick Dombkowski

RHP Wilber Dotel

RHP Carson Fulmer

RHP Thomas Harrington

RHP Antwone Kelly

LHP Joe La Sorsa

RHP Justin Meis

RHP Cam Sanders

LHP Evan Sisk







International League Stories from March 26, 2026

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