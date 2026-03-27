Consensus Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster
Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, today announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2026 season. Indianapolis' daily roster will consist of 28 active players led by shortstop Konnor Griffin - the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in baseball - and seven additional top 30 organizational prospects. With a refreshed identity, the Indians spark their 124th campaign in franchise history at Victory Field on Friday, March 27 at 6:35 PM ET vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Griffin, 19, enters the season as the No. 1 overall prospect according to Baseball America, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. Having scaled the ranks of Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona last season, he is primed for his Triple-A debut in the heart of the Circle City. The reigning Young Bucs Honus Wagner Player of the Year, Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipient seeks to build on a prolific 2025 in which he hit .333 (161-for-484) with 21 home runs, 94 RBI, 117 runs, 65 stolen bases and a .942 OPS across 122 games between levels. Griffin was selected ninth overall by Pittsburgh in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft from Jackson (Miss.) Preparatory School.
Indians players also ranking among Pittsburgh's top 30 (MLB Pipeline) are outfielder Jhostynxon "The Password" Garcia (No. 6), second baseman Termarr Johnson (No. 7), right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (No. 9), catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. (No. 10), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (No. 11) and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (No. 13) and Thomas Harrington (No. 14).
The Indians roster for the 2026 season will be made up of 28 active players, with roster moves to be made ahead of Friday's season opener vs. St. Paul.
Position Players (14)
C/1B Rafael Flores Jr.
C Wyatt Hendrie
C/1B Endy Rodríguez
1B Nick Cimillo
INF Tyler Callihan
INF Konnor Griffin
INF Termarr Johnson
INF Enmanuel Valdez
INF Davis Wendzel
INF Alika Williams
OF Dominic Fletcher
OF Jhostynxon Garcia
OF Ronny Simon
OF Esmerlyn Valdez
Pitchers (14)
RHP Brandan Bidois
RHP Beau Burrows
RHP Mike Clevinger
RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks
RHP Noah Davis
LHP Nick Dombkowski
RHP Wilber Dotel
RHP Carson Fulmer
RHP Thomas Harrington
RHP Antwone Kelly
LHP Joe La Sorsa
RHP Justin Meis
RHP Cam Sanders
LHP Evan Sisk
International League Stories from March 26, 2026
- Consensus Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2026 Breaking Roster - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Redbirds Launch "901 Tickets" Program Featuring $9.01 Tickets for Every 2026 Home Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Louisville Bats Announce Preliminary 2026 Opening Night Roster - Louisville Bats
- Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Updates to Gwinnett Field for 2026 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Opening Day Roster Filled with Talent, Four Top 100 Prospects, Nine of the Twins Top 30 Prospects - St. Paul Saints
- Get Your Tickets Now for Opening Week - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Consensus Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster
- Indianapolis Indians Announce Naming Rights Partnership for AAA Insurance West Field Gate
- Position Preview: Position Players
- Indianapolis Indians Announce Partnership with Droplight
- Position Preview: Pitchers