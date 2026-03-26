Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Updates to Gwinnett Field for 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today the updates, additions, and new initiatives that fans will experience at Gwinnett Field in 2026.

New Ballpark Spaces:

Coca-Cola Front Porch Bar - The space previously reserved for groups is now a full-service bar that is open to the public! The Coca-Cola Front Porch Bar, located directly behind home plate, will serve a variety mixed drinks and frozen cocktails, plus a full line up of domestic and specialty/craft beers.

Power Patio Presented by Georgia Power - The first base line will be transformed into the ultimate family fun experience. This space will feature an expanded Kids Zone and new sunshades for maximum comfort. Stripers fans will have the opportunity to purchase a family pack to experience all that the Power Patio has to offer at a discounted rate.

First Aid & Northside Hospital Nursing Lounge - New for the 2026 season, the First Aid & Northside Hospital Nursing Lounge will serve as the ballpark's central location for guest medical needs at Gwinnett Field. Staffed by medics, the center provides immediate care for fans and features a private nursing room for mothers and families seeking a quiet, comfortable space. Located in the former Customer Service area, the Fan Care Center reflects Northside Hospital's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the Gwinnett community.

Ballpark Improvements & Upgrades:

Food & Beverage - All concessions locations have been completely refreshed with exciting new themes and offerings, including:

Baseline Grill - Ballpark favorites, including the new hand-battered Stripers Fish Sandwich

678 Smoked - New signature smoked pulled pork and brisket on a sandwich or platter

Southbound - Hand-battered chicken tenders and sandwiches

Loaded - Fries, tater tots, mac n' cheese topped with offerings of pulled pork, brisket, queso, and more

Southern Slice - Handcrafted pizza with fresh dough, rich sauce, and premium toppings

Extra Innings - Ice cream, funnel fries, and other sweet treats

Left Field Ribbon Board - Coming in April, a new high-definition video board measuring 5 1/2 feet high by 138 feet long will adorn the brick wall in left field.

Home Plate Reserved In-Seat Service: For the first time, fans seated in Sections 100, 101, and 102 will have access to in-seat service. Order food and drink right to your seat using your mobile device.

New Fan & Community Initiatives:

Stripers Rewards App, presented by Akins Ford - The official loyalty program of the Stripers, where fans can "Cast & Collect" all season long! Earn points every time you attend games, purchase tickets, and engage with the team. The more you cast your line at Gwinnett Field and in the app, the more rewards you collect - from tickets to exclusive experiences and offers. Download the app for free by searching "Stripers Rewards" at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Community Partners Program, presented by My Country 99.3 WCON - This new initiative provides local non-profit organizations with support in fundraising, volunteering, and awareness at Gwinnett Field. Check out the new Community Partners Wall near the Main Entrance to see logos from each organization.

The Gwinnett Stripers begin their 17th season with Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27. The opener of a three-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds starts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.







International League Stories from March 26, 2026

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