Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2026 Breaking Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, announced their Breaking Roster for the 2026 season on Thursday ahead of the season opener on Friday, March 27 in Louisville, Kentucky, against the Louisville Bats.

Led by first-year manager Patrick Osborn, the 27-player active roster includes 13 newcomers to the organization, 12 players who have previously played for Omaha and one player poised to make his Triple-A debut. The roster features 10 members of Kansas City's 40-man roster and 17 players with more than 4,300 combined Major League games of experience - totaling over 56 years of Major League service time.

The roster is highlighted by four top prospects, led by right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila, who enters the season ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Royals organization according to MLB Pipeline. Avila joined Omaha in September 2024 and made his Major League debut with Kansas City in August 2025. Right-handers Ben Kudrna (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 10) and Shane Panzini (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 21) also return after making their Triple-A debuts with Omaha last season. Kudrna was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in November 2025. Outfielder Gavin Cross (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 27) is poised to make his Triple-A debut after being selected ninth overall by Kansas City in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech. Cross has appeared in 217 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas over the past three seasons and was named the Naturals' 2024 Player of the Year after representing the Royals at the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

The list of returners includes several familiar names for Storm Chasers and Royals fans, including outfielder John Rave (72 Major League games with Kansas City; 272 games with Omaha), infielder Peyton Wilson (84 games with Omaha) and catcher Luca Tresh (72 games with Omaha). Rave's 272 games with Omaha since his Triple-A debut in 2022 rank as the 10th-most in the Storm Chasers era (since 2011).

Additionally, the Storm Chasers welcome several veteran position players to the Royals organization.

Outfielder Kameron Misner joins Omaha as one of 10 players on the 40-man roster and is among the 13 newcomers to the organization with the Storm Chasers. A Kansas City-area native, he was originally drafted by Miami in 2019 out of Missouri and acquired by Kansas City from Tampa Bay in a trade on November 10, 2025.

Catcher Elias Díaz is an 11-year Major League veteran with the Pirates (2015-19), Rockies (2020-24) and Padres (2024-25). Originally signed by Pittsburgh in 2009 out of Venezuela, the 2023 National League All-Star signed a Minor League contract with Kansas City on February 24, 2026. Catcher Elih Marrero also joins the Royals organization after signing a Minor League contract with Kansas City on December 29, 2025. An 8 th round draft pick by the Red Sox in 2018, he has appeared in 6 Triple-A games over the last two seasons with Worcester and Round Rock, in the Red Sox and Rangers organizations respectively.

Infielder Brandon Drury is a 10-year Major League veteran with the Diamondbacks (2015-17), Yankees (2018), Blue Jays (2018-20), Mets (2021), Reds (2022), Padres (2022) and Angels (2023-24). Originally drafted by the Braves in 2010 out of high school in Oregon, the 2022 National League Silver Slugger (utility) signed with Kansas City on February 4, 2026. Infielder Kevin Newman is an eight-year Major League veteran with the Pirates (2018-22), Reds (2023), Diamondbacks (2024) and Angels (2025). Drafted 19 th overall but the Pirates in 2015 out of the University of Arizona, he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2021 and signed with Kansas City on December 16, 2025.

Infielder Josh Rojas has appeared in parts of seven Major League seasons with Arizona (2019-23), Seattle (2023-24) and Chicago-AL (2025). Selected in the 26 th round in the 2017 draft by Houston, he signed a Minor League contract with the Royals on January 7, 2026 Infielder Abraham Toro has played seven Major League seasons with the Astros (2019-21), Mariners (2021-22), Brewers (2023), Athletics (2024) and Red Sox (2025). Selected in the 5 th round of the 2016 draft by Houston, he signed with Kansas City on December 18, 2025. Infielder Connor Kaiser has appeared in parts of two Major League seasons with the Rockies (2023) and Diamondbacks (2025). A Kansas City-area native and 3 rd round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2018, he signed a Minor League contract with Kansas City on November 10, 2025.

Returning pitchers include relievers Eric Cerantola, Steven Cruz, Brandon Johnson, Ryan Ramsey and Beck Way. Cruz returns for his fourth season in Omaha, while Cerantola and Way each return for a third consecutive season. Johnson and Ramsey both enter their second season with the Storm Chasers. Cerantola was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in November 2024 but has not yet made his Major League debut, while Cruz has appeared in 62 games for Kansas City between 2023 and 2025.

Two pitchers with previous experience in the Royals organization also return: right-handers Ryan Bergert and Jose Cuas. Bergert made 8 Major League starts for Kansas City in 2025 after being acquired from San Diego at the trade deadline. Cuas appeared in 92 games for the Royals from 2022-23 and 26 games for Omaha from 2021-23, returning to Kansas City after time in the Cubs, Blue Jays, Phillies and Braves organizations.

Right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan is the newest addition to the Royals' 40-man roster, after having his contract selected and being optioned to Omaha on Wednesday morning. Originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 out of Gonzaga, he signed a Minor League free agent contract with Kansas City on January 30, 2026. Other new pitchers in the organization include Mason Black, Helcris Olivárez, Aaron Sanchez and Mitch Spence. The group includes a pair of offseason trade acquisitions - Black and Spence - and combines for significant Major League experience, highlighted by Morgan (168 appearances since 2021) and Sanchez, a former first-round pick and a 2016 American League All-Star who has pitched nearly 700.0 innings across eight Major League seasons.

2026 Storm Chasers Opening Day Roster

Pitchers (15): RHP Luinder Avila, RHP Ryan Bergert, RHP Mason Black, RHP Eric Cerantola, RHP Jose Cuas, RHP Steven Cruz, RHP Brandon Johnson, RHP Ben Kudrna, RHP Eli Morgan, LHP Helcris Olivárez, RHP Shane Panzini, LHP Ryan Ramsey, RHP Aaron Sanchez, RHP Mitch Spence, RHP Beck Way

Catchers (3): Elias Díaz, Elih Marrero, Luca Tresh

Infielders (6): Brandon Drury, Connor Kaiser, Kevin Newman, Josh Rojas, Abraham Toro, Peyton Wilson

Outfielders (3): Gavin Cross, Kameron Misner, John Rave

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2026 season on Friday, March 27 on the road against the Louisville Bats. The home opener will take place on Tuesday, March 31 vs. Buffalo, as the Storm Chasers welcome fans back to Werner Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The full 2026 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.







International League Stories from March 26, 2026

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