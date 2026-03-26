Saints Opening Day Roster Filled with Talent, Four Top 100 Prospects, Nine of the Twins Top 30 Prospects
Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Wherever St. Paul Saints fans turn this year, they will see talent all over the field. Outfield. Check. Infield. Check. On the mound. Check. And not just any talent, but some of the top end talent in Minor League Baseball. When the Saints begin their sixth season as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate on Friday, March 27 in Indianapolis, the roster will contain four Top 100 prospects (by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline) in Minor League Baseball, five of the Top 10 prospects in the organization (by both sites) and nine Top 30 prospects in the organization (by both sites).
The Saints will begin the season carrying 27 players, one shy of the league maximum of 28, with a total of 13 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, five outfielders, and a utility player. The roster is as follows (Baseball America/MLB Pipeline ranking in parenthesis and Twins 40-man roster players in bold):
Pitchers (13): RHP Dad Altavilla, RHP Trent Baker, RHP Andrew Bash, RHP Matt Bowman, RHP Raul Brito, RHP Grant Hartwig, RHP John Klein (#24/#20), LHP Christian MacLeod, RHP Zebby Matthews, RHP Julian Merryweather, RHP Andrew Morris (#13/#13), LHP Connor Prielipp (#4, #94 overall/#5), RHP Marco Raya (#21/#18), RHP Eduardo Salazar
Catchers (3): David Bañuelos, Noah Cardenas, Alex Jackson
Infielders (5): Orlando Arcia, Kaelen Culpepper (#3, #74 overall/#2, #52 overall), Aaron Sabato, Tanner Schobel, Eric Wagaman
Outfielders (5): Kyler Fedko, Gabby Gonzalez (#10/#7), Walker Jenkins (#1, #5 overall/#1, #14 overall), Alan Roden, Emmanuel Rodriguez (#2, #57 overall/#4, #74 overall)
Utility (1): Ryan Kreidler
Injured List (4): RHP Matt Canterino (60-day IL, right shoulder surgery), RHP Cory Lewis (right rotator cuff), Julian Merryweather (left hamstring strain), LHP Kendry Rojas (#8/#10, right hamstring strain)
The Saints open the season at Victory Field against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Friday, March 27 at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at 6:37 p.m.
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