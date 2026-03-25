Treasure Island Resort & Casino Teams up with Saints to Offer Youth Across Minnesota Access to Saints Game Through Mudonna's Kids Club

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Just one week ago the St. Paul Saints introduced a unique program that makes sure "Every Kid Deserves A Saints Game" through the Mudonna's Kids Club. Through its corporate social responsibility program Island Impact, It didn't take long for Treasure Island Resort & Casino, a longtime Saints partner, to step up and help raise the profile of the program and ensure youth across Minnesota has access to Saints games this season.

Through the "Goin' Yard For Youth" program - now its fifth season - home runs will become something to cheer about for two reasons: runs for the Saints and putting kids in the spotlight. Each time the Saints hit a long ball at home, Treasure Island and the Saints will team up to donate $500 to help make fun more accessible in our community through Mudonna's Kids Club, because every kid deserves a Saints game.

The Mudonna Kids Club was unveiled on March 19 and more than 2,00 kids have already signed up. The free kids club includes a ticket per month in 2026. Kids 12 and under can sign up and they will receive one voucher that can be used at the following games: Friday, April 17; Saturday, May 2; Tuesday, June 2; Sunday, July 5; Wednesday, August 26; and Tuesday, September 8. To maximize the Kids Club, if a voucher is redeemed for April 17, they will then receive a voucher for May 2. If that voucher is redeemed for May 2, they will then receive a voucher for June 2, and so on. Chaperone tickets for these games are just $5 each. In addition to free tickets, Kids Club members will receive a Saints hat and a BP Buddies/on-field experience during the season. The first 2,500 kids to sign up will receive a Kids Club t-shirt.

In the first four years of the "Goin' Yard For Youth Program," Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Saints have donated more that $200,000 to non-profit organizations. Through the Kids Club, the Saints will work with non-profit organizations to help ensure all are welcome at CHS Field to ensure cost isn't prohibitive to being able to experience a professional sports event.

In 2016, Treasure Island added a ship down the right field line at CHS Field, and a tradition was born. Each time a Saints player hit a home run, the cannons from the ship went off. That practice will continue this year, while highlighting the Mudonna Kids Club program and celebrating the fact that every kid deserving a ticket.

For those looking for an upgraded experience, the VIP Kids Club membership is available for $50 and includes:

General admission to all 75 home games Five play zone passes Kids Club t-shirt Drawstring bag Saints group hat Access to three different BP Buddies

Fans looking to sign up for the Kids Club can do so one of three ways: going online, contacting the front office during business hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., or by visiting the Fan Services Booth while in attendance at a 2026 Saints game.







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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