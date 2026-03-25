Candaele Gives Opening Day Start to Blue Jays Prospect, Grant Rogers

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons' manager Casey Candaele has announced that Toronto Blue Jays prospect Grant Rogers has been named the team's Opening Day starter when the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

Rogers is currently ranked as the #30 prospect in the Blue Jays organization by MLB Pipeline to begin the 2026 campaign. The right hander made 28 total starts last season, making 10 starts for the Vancouver Canadians (A+) before being promoted to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA) in May.

The 24-year-old won 11 games last season, including three straight from July 23 to August 5. Rogers also racked up 115 strikeouts in 150.1 innings pitched last season. He logged an impressive 12 quality starts between the two levels of the Blue Jays minor league system with his longest outing of the season lasting seven innings against Portland on July 2.

Rogers was drafted by Toronto in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of McNeese State. He went 12-1 in his final collegiate season, earning him a second Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year award.

The 6-foot 7-inch righty made his professional debut with the Dunedin Blue Jays (A) in 2024 and made 15 total appearances for the team before being promoted to Vancouver. He was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week after pitching an eight-inning, three-hit shutout in his Canadians' debut where he also struck out nine batters.

He has made 49 total appearances in two seasons, with all but one coming as a starter. Rogers also made three starts for the Blue Jays during Spring Training this year, logging 7.1 innings.

The Sahlen Field gates will open at noon on Friday ahead of the scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Fans will receive a 2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's, as part of Opening Day.

The series between the Bisons and RailRiders will continue over the weekend with 1:05 p.m. first pitches on Saturday and Sunday as well. Tickets for kids 14 years and younger are just $10 at the Sahlen Field Box Office with a Kids Eat Free Giveaway at the ballpark gates. as part of the Opening Weekend promotions.







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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