Bats Open 2026 Season this Weekend against Omaha
Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - At long last, baseball season has returned!
The Louisville Bats are back this weekend to open the 2026 season at Louisville Slugger Field. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville begins with a three-game series from Friday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29 against the Omaha Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The weekend features plenty of exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages, including Opening Night festivities such as dollar beers on Friday night, Kids Opening Day on Saturday afternoon, and pregame autographs with Bats players and coaches before the Sunday series finale.
Beginning this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.
Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all three games on Sports Talk 790 AM. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.
International League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Bats Open 2026 Season this Weekend against Omaha - Louisville Bats
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- Candaele Gives Opening Day Start to Blue Jays Prospect, Grant Rogers - Buffalo Bisons
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