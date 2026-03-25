Coca-Cola Park Selected as Best MiLB Ballpark in America

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to announce that Coca-Cola Park has been voted the Best Minor League Ballpark as part of USA TODAY 10BEST and their 2026 Readers' Choice Award.

The top 10 winners for Best Minor League Ballpark are ranked as follows:

Coca-Cola Park

Modern Woodmen Park

The Ballpark at America First Square

Jackie Robinson Ballpark

Covenant Health Park

Polar Park

FirstEnergy Stadium

Keesler Federal Park

Truist Field

Toyota Field

These nominations were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10BEST editors before being voted on by the public.

"This award is a testament to so many organizations and individuals who have proudly supported the IronPigs over the years," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "A very sincere thank you goes to our employees, partners and guests who voted for us and who continue to attend games at Coca-Cola Park in record numbers. To be America's #1 Minor League Ballpark is something our entire community can and should be proud of. The IronPigs are delighted to receive this honor, and it speaks to our mission of providing a positive and memorable experience for every guest, every time."

Built as the inaugural home for the IronPigs when they debuted in 2008, Coca-Cola Park has long been known as one of the crown jewels of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). The fastest Minor League team to surpass 10 million fans, Coca-Cola Park has continued to evolve throughout the years while still maintaining its original charm.

The IronPigs led all of MiLB in total attendance in 2025, while also leading in average attendance at 8,242. It marked the 3rd straight season the IronPigs have led MiLB in total attendance. No other ballpark in MiLB averaged over 8,000 fans during the 2025 season. Nine times Coca-Cola Park has led MiLB in either overall or average attendance. Over its lifespan, Coca-Cola Park and the IronPigs have averaged over 8,500 fans per game - tops in the country since their inception in 2008.

New for the 2026 season, the IronPigs have added the Keystone Outdoor Living Cabanas, a new premium seating experience at Coca-Cola Park. The nine Keystone Cabanas are positioned at the top of the Capital Blue Cross Lawn in left-centerfield, providing scenic panoramic views of the entire ballpark. Designed for relaxation, celebration and unforgettable moments, the Keystone Cabanas blend comfort, privacy and exceptional service to redefine the ballpark visit. The luxury cabanas accommodate 15 guests each and feature a mix of seating within each cabana as well as standard cabana amenities: couches, TVs, and food and drink serving areas. More information on the Keystone Cabanas can be found HERE.

Also new for 2026 is an Amazon Just Walk Out concession stand, where fans can simply tap to pay upon entry, grab their food, and then exit the concession stand. No line, no wait, no hassle. More information on Just Walk Out can be found HERE.

The IronPigs open their 2026 season at the newly minted Best Minor League Ballpark, Coca-Cola Park, on Friday, March 27th against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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