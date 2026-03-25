Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.

The team features four of the top 30 ranked Marlins prospects, according to MLB.com, ten players with MLB experience and 24 who have previously played in Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff features two of MLB's top five left-handed pitching prospects in Thomas White and Robby Snelling.

White is both the top-ranked Marlins prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball. The Marlins' 2023 first-round pick (35 th overall) appeared in just two games for Jacksonville last season but showcased an impressive body of work across three MILB levels. Between High-A Beloit, Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, White posted a 2.31 ERA in 89.2 innings pitched and was one of two Marlins prospects to represent the organization at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. White will begin the season on the injured list with a grade one right oblique strain.

Snelling led all minor-league left-handed pitchers with 166 strikeouts last season. He finished the 2025 season with a 2.51 ERA, ranking fifth among all minor league pitchers, while also ranking fourth with a 23.2% strikeout-minus-walk rate over 136 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A.

Joe Mack, the Marlins No. 5 prospect and MLB's No. 7 catching prospect, returns to the Jacksonville lineup after slashing .257/.338/.475/.813 in 113 games between Double-A and Triple-A, including 100 with the Jumbo Shrimp. Mack led all Jacksonville hitters with 18 home runs and was second with 53 RBI. In 75 games behind the plate for Jacksonville, Mack threw out 28 of 88 potential base stealers (32%), good for second in the International League. Mack joined White at the Futures Game last summer.

Kemp Alderman is the final Marlins top-30 prospect on Jacksonville's Opening Day roster. Miami's ninth-ranked prospect spent most of 2025 with Double-A Pensacola and in 132 games combined slashed .285/.338/.482/.819 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. His 21-game stint in Jacksonville across the season's final month saw Alderman hit .303 while clubbing seven longballs and driving in 17 runs.

Several familiar names also return to the Jumbo Shrimp lineup, including last year's Triple-A National Championship walk-off hero Jacob Berry, as well as outfielder Andrew Pintar and infielder Deyvison De Los Santos.

Notably, left-hander Braxton Garrett will begin the season with Jacksonville after missing the entire 2025 campaign due to revision surgery with an internal brace on the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Multiple Marlins off-season acquisitions will make their organizational debuts at the Triple-A level, including pitchers Garrett Acton (waivers, Rockies) and Bradley Blalock (trade, Rockies) as well as outfielders Ethan O'Donnell (trade, Reds) and Daniel Johnson (minor league free agency).

Along with the top prospects and returning players, the 2026 Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster includes:

Players from four different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico) and one territory (Puerto Rico)

Players from 20 different states

24 players returning to Jacksonville

Five players have faced Jacksonville in their careers

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15 active + 3 on IL): Garrett Acton, Bradley Blalock, Josh Ekness, Dax Fulton, Braxton Garrett, Cade Gibson, Ryan Gusto, William Kempner, Zach McCambley, Evan McKendry (IL), Patrick Monteverde, Jack Ralston, Robby Snelling, Jesús Tinoco (IL), Jake Walkinshaw, Josh White, Thomas White (IL), Tyler Zuber

Catchers (3): Bennett Hostetler, Joe Mack, Brian Navarreto

Infielders (7): Jesús Bastidas, Jacob Berry, Deyvison De Los Santos, Nathan Martorella, Cody Morissette, Johnny Olmstead, Jared Serna

Outfielders (5): Kemp Alderman, Matthew Etzel, Daniel Johnson, Ethan O'Donnell, Andrew Pintar







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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