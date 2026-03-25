Bisons Baseball Is Back with Opening Day & Opening Weekend Starting Friday at Sahlen Field

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The 39th Opening Day at Sahlen Field is Friday, March 27 as the Bisons start the 2026 season with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees). The Herd begins its 141st season of professional baseball in Buffalo with a three-game series that also includes 'Opening Weekend' on Saturday and Sunday (both 1:05 p.m.).

The greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day will include a 2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's, a Ceremonial First Pitch from Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen, and a '50 Degree Guarantee' that will reward all fans in attendance with a free undated Bisons game ticket if the temperature fails to reach 50 degrees at first pitch (redeemable through May 31). There will also be a special pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour at the new Fattey's Craft Beer Corner with $4 craft beers from 12-1 p.m.

With a 1:05 p.m. first pitch, Bisons Opening Day will be the first regular season game played in Minor League Baseball this season. It will also mark the earliest game played in Bisons franchise history, supplanting last year's Bisons' 6-2 Opening Day win over Rochester on March 28, 2025.

The Bisons are 24-14 (.632) all time in Sahlen Field openers, including a 3-1 record in home openers against the RailRiders.

Opening Weekend -March 28 & 29

The fun doesn't stop following Friday's Opening Day as the Herd will also host 'Opening Weekend' at Sahlen Field with two more 1:05 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday against the RailRiders.

Opening Weekend will feature $10 Kids Tickets (14 and under) at the Sahlen Field Box Office as well as a Kids Eat Free Giveaway -the first 1,000 kids through the Swan St. Gate on both days will receive a free Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher. Each Opening Weekend game will feature a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and lucky seat ticket giveaways for the WYRK Towne Auto Taste of Country Concert featuring Luke Bryan on June 26. Sunday's BrightPath Kids Funday will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

For tickets, ticket packages and more information on all Bisons events, fans should visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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