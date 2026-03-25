Plenty New at Huntington Park this Season

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, will have lots of new and exciting changes for fans attending the award-winning facility in 2026. Several upgrades, additions, and new events are in store this season. "Each and every season is a new opportunity to welcome our fans to the amazing Huntington Park," said Clippers President & GM Tyler Parsons. "Last season we gathered a ton of feedback and used it to implement improvements in our fan experience. We're excited to debut those this season as we continue to enhance the look, feel and sound of being a Clippers fan. From new audio and visual enhancements to a revamped food and beverage experience and new seating areas, we've made a lot of positive updates and can't wait to welcome fans through the gates on Opening Day."

VIDEOBOARD ADDITION - The most visible update to Huntington Park is the new 17' x 31' videoboard installed on the left field building, which will improve the game presentation alongside the existing videoboard in right-center field installed in 2018. The ribbon board displays along the first and third base lines have also been replaced and extended, effectively tripling the size of the past displays.

NEW LOGE SEATS - Fans in Huntington Park's prime viewing location, the Loge seats, will enjoy new roller chairs in 2026. These spacious seats from industry leader 4Topps sit behind counter spaces for food and drinks. Loge seats feature wait service right to your seat and access to the Tansky Club on the second level.

WATERBIRD ROOFTOP PARTY AREA - The rooftop area atop the left field building has been renovated and will serve as one of the premier group party areas at Huntington Park. The Waterbird Rooftop includes a bar and exclusive bathrooms in addition to unique food and beverage menu offerings.

NEW SPEAKER SYSTEM - The fan experience at Huntington Park is being enhanced with improved audio. In addition to replacing existing speakers, new speakers have been installed throughout the concourse, including near the entrances and along both baselines. More new speakers point towards the outside plazas to carry each Clippers broadcast. New speakers are also now beneath the videoboard to enhance sound coverage on the playing field and for special events. In total over 150 new speakers have been installed throughout the venue.

SNACK SHIP - The Clippers will debut the "Snack Ship" this season, which will be available by purchasing a custom food offering or as an upgradable vessel to carry world famous Dime-A-Dogs. Earlier this offseason the Clippers announced that Sahlen's will be the team's new official hot dog provider.

REFRESHED FOOD & BEVERAGE OFFERINGS - New this season... chicken & beef gyros, burrito bowls, Philly cheesesteaks, party ball drinks, brisket nachos, BBQ pork mac-n-cheese, and much more. Also look for the new "Andy Burger" in honor of Clippers manager Andy Tracy, and several new themed hot dogs including the Columbus Dog, Sandman Dog, Neon Deion Dog, Arnita Dog, and Ramirez Dog. The Clippers also announced a new partnership with Jet's Pizza that will bring the Jet's commitment to quality ingredients to Huntington Park.

LOWER ONLINE FEES - The Clippers and Ticketmaster extended their partnership and are now offering a new lower online fee structure that is among the lowest in all of professional baseball.

REGIONAL BROADCAST - The Clippers have agreed to a regional broadcast deal with Rock Entertainment Sports Group, making games even more accessible. 72 Clippers home games (69 live) will air on RESN.

STADIUM EVENTS - Huntington Park will be the site of several events this season in addition to 75 Clippers home games. The Ohio State University Buckeyes baseball squad squares off against Michigan State on May 8 for the team's first ever regular season game at Huntington Park. In June, the unique food and beverage festival "Pickle Palooza" will take place at the ballpark; over 5,000 pickle enthusiasts have already joined the event's ticket priority list. The following month the Cosmic Takeover Tour will light up Columbus for three sold out nights July 23-25.

The 2026 season at Huntington Park begins with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on Tuesday, March 31 as the Clippers face Indianapolis. Single-game tickets, mini plans, and full and partial season ticket packages are on sale now by calling the Clippers at (614) 462-5250 or visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

Huntington Park as of 2026

MAIN VIDEO BOARD: 87.6' Wide by 33.6' High (35,318.8 sq ft) -- Pixel Size: 1752 x 672 (1,177,344 px)

NEW LEFT FIELD BUILDING VIDEO BOARD: 31.5' Wide by 38'.05' High (14,383.69 sq ft) -- Pixel Size: 960 x 1160 (1,113,600 px)

NEW FIRST BASE-SIDE RIBBON BOARD: 212.57' Wide by 3.6' High (9,180.26 sq ft) -- Pixel Size: 6372 x 108 (688,176 px)

NEW THIRD BASE-SIDE RIBBON BOARD: 187.37' Wide by 3.6' High (8,092.03 sq ft) -- Pixel Size: 5618 x 108 (606,744 px)

OUT OF TOWN SCOREBOARD: 20.4' Wide by 3.6' High (881.07 sq ft) -- Pixel Size: 408 x 72 (29,376 px)

TOTAL PIXELS: 3,615,240 TOTAL SQUARE FEET: 67,855.85







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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