Jackson Holliday to Start 2026 Season in Norfolk

Published on March 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Jackson Holliday is scheduled to join the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment beginning on Opening Night at Harbor Park on March 27. He has not played for Norfolk since July 28, 2024.

Holliday originally joined the Tides towards the end of the 2023 season. His Triple-A debut came on September 5, 2023. Holliday was 19 years, 275 days old that day and became the fourth-youngest Tide to make his Triple-A debut in franchise history. He would go on to help the Tides win the International League Championship Series and the Triple-A National Championship that season.

The 2022 First Overall Pick continued his tenure with Norfolk into 2024. Holliday's first stint with Baltimore came in April that season, debuting on April 10 at Boston. He returned to Norfolk in late April and played with Norfolk through that final game on July 28. Holliday has not played minor league baseball since then. In 209 career Major League games, Holliday is hitting .229 with 22 home runs, 78 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

With Norfolk, Holliday made his impression in the single season record books. Despite playing minimal games with the Tides in 2024, he set the Orioles affiliate single season walks record with 75. He also set the single season on-base percentage record, reach at a .425 rate if the remaining plate appearances needed to qualify were outs. With 437 career plate appearances with Norfolk, he boasts a .423 on-base percentage. He would qualify as a career franchise leader with 500 plate appearances. If Holliday paces at that on-base percentage, he would rank third in franchise history.

Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, March 27 with a 6:35 game vs. Nashville; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







International League Stories from March 25, 2026

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