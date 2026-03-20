Bisons Issue '50 Degree Guarantee' for Opening Day, Friday, March 27 at Sahlen Field

Published on March 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's Officially Spring! Bisons issue "50 Degree Guarantee" for Opening Day Game on Friday, March 27 It will be 50 Degrees at First Pitch or fans in attendance will receive a FREE Ticket for a future game

March 20, 2026 (at exactly 10:46 a.m.) -The Spring Equinox has arrived!!!... And with winter officially in the rearview mirror, at least astronomically, the Buffalo Bisons have issued a "50 Degree Guarantee" for the return of their season on Opening Day, Friday, March 27 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m. first pitch).

On Opening Day, it WILL BE 50 DEGREES at first pitch! But if it's not, all fans in attendance will be able to exchange their game ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office for a FREE TICKET for a Bisons home game through May 31 (exchange can be made any time).

For the third consecutive season, the Bisons are scheduled to play the earliest game in their 141-season history! In 2025, the team hit their Opening Day 50-degree guarantee and picked up a 6-2 victory over Rochester. That game, played on March 28, is currently the earliest game in franchise history.

Opening Day 2026 on Friday, March 27 will break that record and will also feature a ceremonial first pitch from Buffalo Bills linebacker, Joe Andreessen, as well as a 2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway when gates open at 12:00 p.m., presented by Sahlen's. The team will also hold a special Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour at the all new Fattey's Craft Beer Corner with $4 craft beers from 12-1 p.m. to toast the new season.

The Bisons will also hold "Opening Weekend," Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 with a pair of 1:05 p.m. games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Both of those games will feature a 'Kids Eat Free Giveaway' where the first 1,000 kids through the Swan St. Gate will receive a free Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher. Both games will also feature a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and $10 Kids Tickets (14 and under) at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Think warm thoughts, Bisons fans, and get your Opening Day tickets at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office!

For additional details, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from March 20, 2026

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