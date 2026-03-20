Indianapolis Indians Announce Partnership with Droplight

Published on March 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced a new partnership with Droplight to designate Desnuda Tequila and Titan Bats as official partners of the organization for the 2026 season. The partnership also includes naming rights for the new Desnuda Home Plate Tequila Bar on the Victory Field concourse.

"We are excited to add Droplight as a partner for 2026 and give fans the opportunity to enjoy Desnuda Organic Tequila on game days at Victory Field," said Kylie Kinder, Indianapolis Indians senior director of corporate sales and activation. "There are so many fun activations in the works to highlight both Desnuda and Titan Bats throughout the summer."

The partnership will include tabling and sampling opportunities for Desnuda at Indians games throughout the season, in addition to a specialty drink menu curated for the Desnuda Home Plate Tequila Bar.

"We're proud to partner with the Indianapolis Indians and introduce Desnuda Organic Tequila to fans at Victory Field," said Brandon Korthuis, president of Desnuda Organic Tequila. "Desnuda is proudly Indiana-based, and this partnership is a natural fit for us. Our tequila is made from certified organic agave and presented in hand forged bottles that make every release one of a kind. Bringing Desnuda to Indians fans is about creating memorable moments around the game and offering something elevated that reflects the energy and spirit of Indianapolis."

The Indians open Victory Field's 30th anniversary season on Friday, March 27 at 6:35 PM vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are now on sale. Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from March 20, 2026

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