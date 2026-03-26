Get Your Tickets Now for Opening Week

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers, top minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, open the home portion of the 2026 season with a series at Huntington Park from March 31-April 5 against Indianapolis. There is something special each game, don't miss your chance to be part of the best value in town. Top Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin is expected to suit up. All week - the first 1,000 families each game will receive a 2026 Clippers magnet schedule!

Tuesday, March 31 - 6:15pm

Opening Night! It's Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Special pre-game ceremonies include a tribute to Clippers President Emeritus Ken Schnacke in honor of his 50th and final season with the team.

Wednesday, April 1 - 6:15pm

$5 Wednesday - all bleacher, lawn and standing room tickets are just $5! Seriously! Look for DOLLAR DEALS at the concession stands. It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night, with half-off ticket deals for those that help keep us safe. And it is Student ID Night; students 14 & above can present a valid ID and receive a $5 reserved seat.

*Thursday, April 2 - 6:15pm

*The Clippers will transform into Los Veleros de Columbus as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program. And it is Student ID Night; students 14 & above can present a valid ID and receive a $5 reserved seat.

Friday, April 3 - 6:15pm

It is Student ID Night; students 14 & above can present a valid ID and receive a $5 reserved seat. Small domestic drafts are just $5.

Saturday, April 4 - 4:05pm

Special late afternoon start time - don't miss the first Saturday game of the season!

Sunday, April 5 - 1:05pm

Family Day at Huntington Park. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar! It's also Senior Day; Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. Join us when gates open for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the outfield grass for kids! Bring your own basket and gather as many eggs as you can. There's candy in every egg and you'll have a chance to win Clippers prizes! And stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. (Weather permitting).

CLIPPERS 2026 TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!!







International League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.