Louisville Bats Announce Preliminary 2026 Opening Night Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With the 2026 season set to begin, the Louisville Bats, alongside the Cincinnati Reds, have announced their initial roster ahead of Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 27 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Under the direction of a well-rounded coaching staff led by returning Manager Pat Kelly, the Bats preliminary 30-man roster features six of the Reds' Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com):

Outfielder Hector Rodriguez (No. 6)

Shortstop Edwin Arroyo (No. 8)

Right-handed pitcher Chase Petty (No. 9)

Right-handed pitcher Jose Franco (No. 12)

Right-handed pitcher Zach Maxwell (No. 19)

Right-handed pitcher Julian Aguiar (No. 20)

Rodriguez, the youngest player on the roster at 22 years old, returns for his second season in Louisville after a solid second half of the season in which he posted seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Bats. Arroyo, also 22 years old, is set to make his Triple-A debut for the Bats after representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Sixteen players are back with the Bats after previously playing for Louisville. Among the familiar faces are 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP Rece Hinds, along with catchers Will Banfield and P.J. Higgins, infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Francisco Urbaez, outfielder Blake Dunn, and pitchers Julian Aguiar, Brandon Leibrandt, Sam Benschoter, and Chase Petty.

Infielder Garrett Hampson headlines a group of 22 players with Major League experience on the current roster, with over seven years' experience including a stint in Cincinnati last year. Veterans Michael Chavis, JJ Bleday, and Michael Toglia are likely to fill spots in the lineup with each having multiple years of MLB service time. On the pitching side, new relievers Yunior Marte, Hagen Danner, Anthony Misiewicz, and Darren McCaughan are among the arms the Bats will rely on.

Tejay Antone begins the season with the Bats as he looks to return to the Reds after a third Tommy John surgery in 2024. Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey and Lyon Richardson all spent long stints in the Reds bullpen in 2025. Dunn, Hinds, and Encarnacion-Strand also played significant stretches in Cincinnati last season.

Three newcomers to the Bats will likely be making their Triple-A debut in the coming days. Arroyo is expected to be at shortstop while Trevor Kuncl reaches the minors' highest level following a 20-save season for Double-A Chattanooga last year. Catcher Dayne Leonard is also at this level for the first time in his second professional season.

Petty is set to take the ball on Opening Night against Omaha on Friday night. Aguiar will follow on Saturday afternoon in his first regular season start since 2024. Davis Daniel is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Bats Opening Day Active Roster (As of March 26, 2026):

Right-Handed Pitchers (14): Julian Aguiar, Tejay Antone, Sam Benschoter, Davis Daniel, Hagen Danner, Julian Garcia, Trevor Kuncl, Yunior Marte, Zach Maxwell, Darren McCaughan, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, Chase Petty, Lyon Richardson

Left-Handed Pitchers (2): Brandon Leibrandt, Anthony Misiewicz

Catchers (3): Will Banfield, P.J. Higgins, Dayne Leonard

Infielders (7): Edwin Arroyo, Michael Chavis, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Garrett Hampson, Ivan Johnson, Michael Toglia, Francisco Urbaez

Outfielders (4): JJ Bleday, Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds, Hector Rodriguez







International League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.