Memphis Redbirds Launch "901 Tickets" Program Featuring $9.01 Tickets for Every 2026 Home Game

Published on March 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds today announced the launch of their new "901 Tickets" program, an affordable ticket initiative designed to make Redbirds baseball more accessible than ever to fans across the Memphis community. Beginning in the 2026 season, fans will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for just $9.01 per ticket, with all taxes and fees included in the listed price.

The "901 Tickets" program pays tribute to Memphis' iconic 901 area code while reinforcing the organization's commitment to keeping professional baseball affordable and accessible for families, friends, and fans of all ages. Tickets priced at $9.01 will be available for every 2026 Redbirds home game, providing consistent low-cost access throughout the season.

Seats available through the "901 Tickets" program will be located in Section 116 at AutoZone Park, and fans may purchase up to six (6) tickets per game, making the program ideal for families, groups of friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a night at the ballpark together.

"901 Tickets" must be purchased exclusively online through the Memphis Redbirds' webpage. To ensure that local fans have access to these special tickets at the advertised price, all tickets in the program will be digital-only and cannot be forwarded to other users. In addition, ticket barcodes will become available eight (8) hours prior to first pitch, adding an additional safeguard to limit the ability of resale of tickets at inflated prices.

"Our goal has always been to make Redbirds baseball an affordable experience that everyone in Memphis can enjoy," Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "The '901 Tickets' program is about more than just a price point, it's about connecting with our community, creating more opportunities for families to spend time together at the ballpark, and making sure cost is never a barrier to enjoying at night at the ballpark."

Fans interested in taking advantage of the new "901 Tickets" program can visit memphisredbirds.com/tickets to secure seats for any 2026 home game, while supplies last. With limited quantities available for each game, fans are encouraged to purchase early to guarantee access to the $9.01 ticket offer.







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