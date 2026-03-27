Redbirds Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced Friday the club's 28-man 2026 Opening Day roster. Memphis opens the season Friday night at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).

Eight of the top 30 prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals system open the campaign with Memphis. Outfielder Joshua Baez (No. 4 STL prospect) is the highest-ranked prospect to start the season with the Redbirds, followed by catcher Leo Bernal (No. 6), left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (No. 7), catcher Jimmy Crooks (No. 8), right-handed pitcher Tink Hence (No. 15), left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz (No. 21), right-handed pitcher Luis Gastelum (No. 22) and infielder Blaze Jordan (No. 27).

Baez (No. 87 overall prospect) and Bernal (No. 98) represent the Redbirds on MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect list to start the season.

11 Redbirds find themselves on the Cardinals 40-man roster. Right-handed pitchers Gordon Graceffo, Richard Fitts and Ryan Fernandez, left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet, and infielders Bryan Torres and Cesar Prieto join Hence, Mautz, Bernal, Crooks and Baez.

The 2026 Memphis roster includes 16 returners from the 2025 season and a total of 18 players who have previously appeared in a Redbirds uniform.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







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