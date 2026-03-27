Iowa Cubs Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, today announced their 2026 Opening Day roster. The roster features 16 players with Major League service time and 16 players who have past suited up for Iowa.

The roster also features seven players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 2), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 4), INF Jonathon Long (No. 7), INF Pedro Ramírez (No. 9), INF James Triantos (No. 10), OF Brett Bateman (No. 21) and LHP Riley Martin (No. 28).

Alcántara and Bateman headline the group of outfielders for Iowa. Alcántara played in 102 games with Iowa and hit .266 (101-for-379) with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 RBI. He also hit .364 (4-for-11) in 10 games with the Chicago Cubs last year. Bateman played in 94 games with Double-A Knoxville and hit .261 (86-for-329) with 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Justin Dean and Chas McCormick round out the outfield.

The infield is highlighted by reigning Cubs' Minor League Player of the Year Jonathon Long. He played in 140 games last season with Iowa and batted .305 (157-for-514) with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 91 RBI. He led all Cubs farmhands in hits, RBI, total bases and runs scored (86). Long's 157 hits were the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006. Hayden Cantrelle, Ben Cowles, Owen Miller, BJ Murray Jr., Pedro Ramírez and James Triantos round out the infield.

Among the 14 pitchers on the roster, Wiggins, the No. 58 ranked prospect in all of baseball, went 3-4 with a 2.19 ERA (19 ER in 78.0 IP) with 97 strikeouts between Advanced-A South Bend, Double-A Knoxville and Iowa.

The rest of the pitching staff features 10 right-handers, including Javier Assad, Gavin Hollowell, Corbin Martin, Connor Noland, Yacksel Rios, Ethan Roberts, Will Sanders, Collin Snider and Vince Velasquez and Wiggins. The staff features four left-handers, including Charlie Barnes, Luke Little, Riley Martin and Ryan Rolison.

Catching for the I-Cubs will be Christian Bethancourt and Eric Yang.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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