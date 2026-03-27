All 2026 Tides Home Games to be Televised Regionally Or Locally

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced all 75 home games in 2026 will be televised between three stations. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) will air 19 select games, The Spot Norfolk 27 will air Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games, and MyTVZ will air Saturday and Sunday home games. All game dates and times are subject to change.

The Tides will be featured on MASN 19 times throughout the 2026 campaign, beginning with Opening Day on Friday, March 27, against the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, at 6:30 p.m.

"MASN is excited to bring Norfolk Tides baseball to fans throughout the region," said Greg Bader, MASN Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Broadcasting the Tides and other Orioles affiliates will allow O's fans to see the franchise's stars of tomorrow on MASN today and further connect them to their teams."

As for local programming, The Spot Norfolk 27 will feature a total of 38 home games, while MyTVZ will air 26 games. For games that overlap with MASN, the game will be featured on both channels.

Opponent (Org.) MASN & MASN+ The Spot Norfolk 27 MyTVZ

Nashville (MIL) Fri, March 27 (6:30 PM) Fri, March 27 (6:30 PM) Sat, March 28 (6:30 PM)

- - Sun, March 29 (1:00 PM)

Jacksonville (MIA) Thu, April 9 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, April 7-8 (6:30 PM) Sat, April 11 (6:30 PM)

Sat, April 11 (6:30 PM) Fri, April 10 (6:30 PM) Sun, April 12 (6:30 PM)

Memphis (STL) Wed, April 22 (6:30 PM) Tue-Wed, April 21-22 (6:30 PM) Sat, April 25 (6:30 PM)

Thu, April 23 (12:00 PM) Fri, April 24 (6:30 PM) Sun, April 26 (6:30 PM)

Gwinnett (ATL) Thu, May 7 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, May 5-6 (6:30 PM) Sat, May 9 (6:30 PM)

- Fri, May 8 (6:30 PM) Sun, May 10 (1:00 PM)

Durham (TB) Thu, May 28 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, May 26-27 (6:30 PM) Sat, May 30 (6:30 PM)

Sun, May 31 (1:00 PM) Fri, May 29 (6:30 PM) Sun, May 31 (1:00 PM)

Memphis (STL) Thu, June 11 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, June 9-10 (6:30 PM) Sat, June 13 (6:30 PM)

- Fri, June 12 (6:30 PM) Sun, June 14 (1:00 PM)

Durham (TB) Thu, June 25 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, June 23-24 (6:30 PM) Sat, June 27 (6:30 PM)

- Fri, June 26 (6:30 PM) Sun, June 28 (1:00 PM)

Syracuse (NYM) - Tue-Fri, July 7-10 (6:30 PM) Sat, July 11 (6:30 PM)

- - Sun, July 12 (1:00 PM)

Worcester (BOS) Wed, July 29 (6:30 PM) Tue-Wed, July 28-29 (6:30 PM) Sat, August 1 (6:30 PM)

Thu, July 30 (6:30 PM) Fri, July 31 (6:30 PM) Sun, August 2 (1:00 PM)

Gwinnett (ATL) Wed, August 12 (6:30 PM) Tue-Wed, August 11-12 (6:30 PM) Sat, August 15 (6:30 PM)

Thu, August 13 (12:00 PM) Fri, August 14 (6:30 PM) Sun, August 16 (1:00 PM)

Sun, August 16 (1:00 PM) - -

Nashville (MIL) Thu, August 20 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, August 18-19 (6:30 PM) Sat, August 22 (6:30 PM)

- Fri, August 21 (6:30 PM) Sun, August 23 (1:00 PM)

Jacksonville (MIA) Thu, September 3 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, September 1-2 (6:30 PM) Sat, September 5 (6:30 PM)

- Fri, September 4 (6:30 PM) Sun, September 6 (1:00 PM)

Charlotte (CWS) Thu, September 17 (12:00 PM) Tue-Wed, September 15-16 (6:30 PM) Sat, September 19 (6:30 PM)

Sun, September 20 (1:00 PM) Fri, September 18 (6:30 PM) Sun, September 20 (1:00 PM)

Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, March 27 with a 6:35 game vs. Nashville; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







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