Bats Beat Storm Chasers, 2-1, on Opening Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Making his Triple-A debut, shortstop Edwin Arroyo got the Bats started with a first-inning double and came home with the first run of the season on an RBI double from Hector Rodriguez. Rece Hinds added an RBI single in the third to double the lead to 2-0. Chase Petty was dominant on the mound, striking out eight over 4.2 innings to pace the pitching staff. Trevor Kuncl (W, 1-0), Anthony Misiewicz, Hagen Danner, and Zach Maxwell (S, 1) combined to finish the victory. The win improves Louisville's all-time Opening Night record to 19-25. The Bats have won three straight Opening Night games, all at Louisville Slugger Field, since 2024.

Next Game: Saturday, March 28, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar vs. Storm Chasers RHP Linder Avila.

Promos: Saturday afternoon's game will be Kids Opening Day, with a special 1:05 p.m. start time and an arcade truck near the right field berm.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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