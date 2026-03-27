Sounds 2026 Opening Day Roster Announced
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with the reigning National League Central Division champion Milwaukee Brewers, are excited to announce the 2026 Opening Day roster of Sounds baseball.
Fourteen of the 28 active players for the start of the season appeared for the Sounds during the 2025 campaign, including the Sounds 2025 Pitcher of the Year, Garrett Stallings and the 2025 Fan Favorite, Freddy Zamora.
Ten of the Brewers' top 30 prospects (MLB Pipeline) are on the roster, highlighted by infielders Jett Williams (#3) and Cooper Pratt (#4). Williams ranks #51, while Pratt ranks #64 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects. Other members of Milwaukee's Top 30 include Logan Henderson (#7), Jeferson Quero (#8), Luis Lara (#12), Luke Adams (#13), Robert Gasser (#17), Brock Wilken (#22), Shane Drohan (#25), Coleman Crow (#27) to open the season with the Sounds.
Nashville's Opening Day roster consists of 21 players from the United States, two from Venezuela, two from Nicaragua, one from Canada, one from Puerto Rico, and one from the Dominican Republic.
There are nine members of the Brewers' 40-man roster on the initial Sounds roster.
A position breakdown of the Opening Day Roster can be found below. 40-man players indicated in BOLD:
Pitchers (16) RHP Kaleb Bowman, RHP Will Childers, RHP Coleman Crow, LHP Shane Drohan, LHP Brian Fitzpatrick, LHP Robert Gasser, RHP Logan Henderson, RHP Blake Holub, LHP Tate Kuehner, RHP Easton McGee, LHP Sammy Peralta, RHP Carlos Rodriguez, LHP Drew Rom, RHP Garrett Stallings, RHP Peter Strzelecki, RHP Jacob Waguespack Catchers (2)
Ramón RodrÃ-guez, Jeferson Quero Infielders (8)
Luke Adams, Tyler Black, Eddys Leonard, Ethan Murray, Cooper Pratt, Brock Wilken, Jett Williams, Freddy Zamora Outfielders (2)
Greg Jones, Luis Lara ABOUT NASHVILLE SOUNDS BASEBALL CLUB The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
Opening Night of the 2026 season is set for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com
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