Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: March 31 to April 5

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, MARCH 31 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 PM

LHP Ryan Ramsey (0-0, -.-ERA) vs. TBD

OPENING DAY CELEBRATION: Another season of Storm Chasers baseball returns to Werner Park! | Presented by Charbroil

2026 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a 2026 magnet schedule. | Presented by Great Plains Communications

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 AM

RHP Ryan Bergert (0-0, -.-ERA) vs vs. TBD

THURSDAY, ARPIL 2 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans, and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 VS. BUFFALO BISONS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD

EASTER EGG HUNT: Kids 12 and under can participate in an Easter Egg Hunt after the game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, ballon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha leads 6-3 (.667)

IN 2025: Omaha won 2 of 3 games @ Buffalo (.667)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: N/A

HAHN'S RETURN

Current Buffalo RHP Jesse Hahn returns to Omaha for the first time since his 4-year stint with the Royals organization from 2018 to 2021. Hahn pitched in 4 games for the Storm Chasers across 2 rehab assignments in 2018 and 2021. He pitched in parts of 3 seasons for the Royals, putting up a 4.62 ERA (13 ER in 25.1 IP) with 29 strikeouts in 29 relief appearances for Kansas City.

TEAMMATES TURNED ENEMIES

Buffalo LHP Adam Macko and Omaha RHP Eric Cerantola both pitched out of the bullpen for Team Canada in this year's World Baseball Classic, but now will duel it out in Omaha. Buffalo LHP Michael Plassmeyer and Omaha OF Kameron Misner are also former teammates, both playing for the University of Missouri in 2017 and 2018.

A DEBUT TO REMEMBER

Omaha OF Gavin Cross is anticipating his first games at Werner Park this week. The former 9th overall pick by Kansas City (2022) spent parts of the last 3 seasons with Northwest Arkansas (AA) and between 2024 and 2025, Cross led the Naturals in homers (32), doubles (42) and RBI (123). Baseball America currently ranks him as the Royals No. 17 prospect while MLB Pipeline has him as the Royals No. 27 prospect.

A NEW-LOOK WERNER PARK

New Video Board: A new video board was installed, including a 114% increase in resolution and 20% increase in size.

New Concessions: Oak View Group Hospitality introduced several new menu items, highlighted by the Team Wiener, a 2-foot loaded Polish dog. Braveheart Black Angus Beef is now the official burger supplier of the Storm Chasers. Burgers will include the new Chaser Sauce.

Meadowlark Academy Sports Zone: The wiffle ball field and basketball court are now known as the Meadowlark Academy Sports Zone thanks to Meadowlark Academy and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. The area is now open and free for all fans!

First Storm Chasers Game: Fans at their first game at Werner Park can get a button, certificate and coupon from Szechwan Bistro

Group Seating Areas: The CKF First and Third Base Party Decks get new furnishings, while the Big Top Tent also gets amenity upgrades







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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