Rojas Homers to Help Deliver Syracuse's Opening Day Win over Worcester Friday
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Worcester, MA - Behind timely power and a strong all-around pitching effort, the Syracuse Mets opened the 2026 season with a 3-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at Polar Park.
After three scoreless innings to begin the game, Syracuse (1-0) broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Ronny Mauricio reached on an error and later came around to score when José Rojas blasted a two-run home run to center field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.
The Mets added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Hayden Senger singled to start the rally and MJ Melendez worked a walk. With two outs, Nick Morabito lined an RBI single to right field, bringing home Senger and extending the lead to 3-0.
Worcester (0-1) threatened in the eighth inning, loading the bases against the Syracuse bullpen. A groundout by Tsung-Che Cheng plated a run to cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Mets limited the damage and preserved the lead.
On the mound, Jonah Tong got the start for Syracuse. The righty pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four batters. Anderson Severino followed and provided solid middle relief, striking out four across two scoreless innings. Austin Warren pitched a clean seventh, before Nick Burdi and Joe Jacques combined to close it out, with Jacques recording the final four outs.
Syracuse continues its three-game series against Worcester on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Right-hander Joander Suarez is slated to start for the Mets with righty Tyler Uberstine scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox.
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