Red Wings Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY -The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season. Under the guidance of sixth-year Manager MATTHEW LECROY, the team will kick off its 2026 campaign against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL.
Rochester embarks on its 98th season in the International League with an experienced, battle-tested squad. The roster boasts 16 players with prior MLB experience, led by veteran backstop RILEY ADAMS (263 MLB games), right-handed pitcher TREVOR GOTT (255 MLB games), and ZACK SHORT (243 MLB games). The squad features 16 pitchers and 12 position players, with just one newcomer that has yet to play at the Triple-A level: southpaw ERIK TOLMAN.
Washington Nationals No. 3 prospect (MLB.com) HARRY FORD is set to join the squad after being acquired from Seattle in December, alongside No. 6 prospect LUIS PERALES, who was added in another December deal with Boston. Former No. 2 overall pick and top prospect DYLAN CREWS will also begin the season with the Red Wings, after appearing in 85 games with the Nationals in 2025.
The Red Wings roster boasts 22 American players representing 14 states, Washington, D.C., & Puerto Rico, and six international players from Venezuela (2), the Dominican Republic (2), and Cuba (1).
The roster includes 11 players on their first Triple-A Opening Day roster and 18 who have previously donned the Red Wings uniform. Four players were a part of last year's Opening Day lineup, including 2025 team MVP ANDREW PINCKNEY, starting pitcher ANDREW ALVAREZ, outfielder ROBERT HASSELL III, and infielder TREY LIPSCOMB.
Tickets for the upcoming home opener on Tuesday, March 31, against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY) at 4:05 p.m. and all 74 additional home games are available at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 423-WING.
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